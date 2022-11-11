Read full article on original website
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
U.S. offers $5 million for info on North Korean smuggling
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The United States is offering a $5 million reward for information about a smuggling operation run by Singaporean businessman Kwek Kee Seng to ship luxury goods, money, petrol and weapon-making materials to North Korea in violation of U.N. Security Council sanctions.
Video: China buying US farmland near military bases
Several Chinese firms have bought or have begun efforts to buy large plots of land near key U.S. military bases in recent years. In November of 2021, Grand Forks, North Dakota announced that Fufeng Group of Shandong, China had selected the area as a location for a new wet corn mill. According to a May report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), the new Fufeng Group mill would be on a 370-acre plot of land located about 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Italy hosts NATO Cyber Defense Pledge Conference
NATO’s 2022 Cyber Defence Pledge Conference is taking place at the foreign ministry in Rome on Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by Italy, and the United States, with the support of North Atlantic Alliance staff. “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine has emphasized once again the overwhelming impact of...
More than 100 new plaintiffs sue military over Red Hill water contamination
The initial lawsuit was filed in August on behalf of four military families who say their exposure to the contamination resulted in long-term health problems. More than 100 military family members and civilians who were on the Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water system when it was contaminated with jet fuel last year have joined a lawsuit suing the federal government, alleging military officials provided inadequate medical care in the days and months following the emergency.
