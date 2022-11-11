Several Chinese firms have bought or have begun efforts to buy large plots of land near key U.S. military bases in recent years. In November of 2021, Grand Forks, North Dakota announced that Fufeng Group of Shandong, China had selected the area as a location for a new wet corn mill. According to a May report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), the new Fufeng Group mill would be on a 370-acre plot of land located about 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

