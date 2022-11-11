ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

White Sox Trade Rumors: Sean Murphy on the Radar

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has indicated the trade market will likely be the best route to improve his club this offseason. And as MLB's hot stove warms up, the White Sox have asked about Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox

The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy