Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Dodgers News: LA GM Says Team is Less Inclined to Sign Free Agent Closer
L.A. general manager Brandon Gomes said the Dodgers are unlikely to pursue a closer in free agency this offseason.
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Yardbarker
White Sox Trade Rumors: Sean Murphy on the Radar
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has indicated the trade market will likely be the best route to improve his club this offseason. And as MLB's hot stove warms up, the White Sox have asked about Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees Considered Favorites to Sign Trea Turner in New Odds
The New York Yankees have the best odds to acquire the all-star shortstop
Dodgers News: Blue Jays Seeking to Acquire Dodgers Soutpaw in Free Agency
Toronto will look to sign southpaw Andrew Heaney
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Dodgers: Key Piece of 2018 Manny Machado Trade to LA Released by Orioles
The former top prospect finds himself at a career crossroads.
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels both pursuing Japanese ace Kodai Senga
The Los Angeles Dodgers and their inter-city rivals the Angles are both reportedly in the hunt for the same top
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher
The Dodgers have expressed interest in Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga.
Yardbarker
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
Dodgers News: Two of LA’s 2022 Big Three Take Home Silver Slugger Honors
Mookie Betts and Trea Turner become the only Dodgers to win 2022 Silver Slugger Award
The free agents who might be fits with the Padres
With free agency getting underway, a look at the possible fits for the Padres as they seek help with their rotation, bullpen and lineup
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward Finalists for All-MLB Team
It was no question these guys were going to be recognized for their talents.
Dodgers News: Friedman Feels Intriguing Prospect Could Handle Shortstop if Trea Turner Exits
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says prospect Jacob Amaya is a legitimate option to replace Trea Turner at shortstop for Los Angeles in 2023.
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
Previously suspended California football coach accused of 'dirty plays,' 'cheap shots' in season-ending loss
The College Park-Pleasant Hill (California) football program, in the midst of a resurgence record-wise, appears in hot water for the second time in a month. This time the allegations are more egregious, and the evidence is more clear. The Falcons' season-ending 41-15 North Coast Section ...
dodgerblue.com
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Remains Thankful For Winning Silver Slugger Award
The hard work truly continues to pay off for Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1