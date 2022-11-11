ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation

The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards

On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
