KGET 17

Below-average temperatures throughout the weekend

Another mild day across Kern County. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue late tonight into early Friday morning, beginning north of Shafter and northward. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be around ten degrees below the average for this time of year. The below-normal trend will continue...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park

Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
travelyouman.com

Lake Success Ca (Everything That You Need To Know)

The desolate setting could put you off. On the border of the Sierra Nevada foothills, next to the Sequoia National Forest, stands the reservoir devoid of trees. It’s a straightforward lake for boating, fishing, and water storage, but it’s not very picturesque. Despite being close to the Sierra Mountains, there isn’t much foliage or trees around this artificial reservoir. at most a few scattered oaks. Anything else is artificial. This location is near to the Lower Central Valley at the southernmost tip of the Sierras.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET 17

Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17. According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework. Only one direction at a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Christmas Parade preparations getting underway in Delano

Entries for Delano’s annual Christmas Parade are being accepted until Dec. 5 which is the pre-registration deadline for the Thursday, Dec. 8, parade. Entries should be submitted online. Late entries will be placed at the end of the parade. Applications for the parade are online or contact the Delano...
DELANO, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures

Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station

Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield gathers for annual Veterans Day Parade to say thank you

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield’s annual Veterans Day parade was blessed with picture-perfect autumn weather. Three days after tens of millions expressed their partisan identities in an unsettled national election marked by distinct lines of disagreement, Americans came together in cities across the nation to celebrate something almost all of them can cherish. The service […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

New Clinica Sierra Vista chief looks to break cycle of drama for health clinics

Dr. Olga Meave’s ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica’s new employees, so badly needed at the time, “were joining and they were leaving.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Hot Cheetos quesadilla and fish tacos at Mr. Avocado’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — I like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos straight out of the bag. Placing them in burritos or tacos is a gimmick I usually avoid as the Cheetos seem to either get soggy or distract from other, better ingredients. But Mr. Avocado’s Mexican Asada Grill uses Cheetos appropriately in their quesadillas, depositing a judicious […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

