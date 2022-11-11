Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Below-average temperatures throughout the weekend
Another mild day across Kern County. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue late tonight into early Friday morning, beginning north of Shafter and northward. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be around ten degrees below the average for this time of year. The below-normal trend will continue...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park
Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
travelyouman.com
Lake Success Ca (Everything That You Need To Know)
The desolate setting could put you off. On the border of the Sierra Nevada foothills, next to the Sequoia National Forest, stands the reservoir devoid of trees. It’s a straightforward lake for boating, fishing, and water storage, but it’s not very picturesque. Despite being close to the Sierra Mountains, there isn’t much foliage or trees around this artificial reservoir. at most a few scattered oaks. Anything else is artificial. This location is near to the Lower Central Valley at the southernmost tip of the Sierras.
KGET 17
Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Janiec named Kern County first district 'Resident of the Year,' gets CCAP award -- WITH PHOTO GALLERY
There was an enthusiastic full house Wednesday night at the California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest when Dave Janiec received the 2022 CCAP Leadership Award for his many years of service with the China Lake Alliance and his advocacy supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division China Lake. CCAP stands for...
Vehicle pursuit ends with spike strips on Highway 166
CHP SLO confirmed units from the Santa Maria office responded to a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: 'Dropout' from race for seat on a powerful Kern water board appears poised to win
If Eric Averett maintains his lead over incumbent Phil Cerro for a seat on the powerful Kern County Water Agency board, it may prove just how effective a campaign statement can be. Averett said he tried to withdraw his name from the ballot after belatedly learning Cerro would run. But...
Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17. According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework. Only one direction at a […]
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Christmas Parade preparations getting underway in Delano
Entries for Delano’s annual Christmas Parade are being accepted until Dec. 5 which is the pre-registration deadline for the Thursday, Dec. 8, parade. Entries should be submitted online. Late entries will be placed at the end of the parade. Applications for the parade are online or contact the Delano...
kernvalleysun.com
Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
Wings N' Wheels event returns to Minter Field in Shafter
This weekend, Kern County celebrated Veterans Day weekend with a show for the ages! The Wings N' Wheels Military Show returned to Minter Field in Shafter for the 5th year.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures
Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road at around 2 p.m. The officials reported that a California Highway Patrol officer had lost control of his motorcycle and fallen. The bike then slid into another vehicle.
Bakersfield Now
Why the Kern County World War II Veteran's Memorial unveiling was pushed to December
"The memorial is currently in the final stages of construction," Paul Burzych, Board Member for the Kern County WWII Veteran's Memorial, said. "We've been working diligently over the last few months in preparation for delivery of the granite material, which has now officially all arrived in Bakersfield." The memorial honoring...
Bakersfield Californian
GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station
Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
Bakersfield gathers for annual Veterans Day Parade to say thank you
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield’s annual Veterans Day parade was blessed with picture-perfect autumn weather. Three days after tens of millions expressed their partisan identities in an unsettled national election marked by distinct lines of disagreement, Americans came together in cities across the nation to celebrate something almost all of them can cherish. The service […]
Kern County isn't as 'red' as you might think it is
Ahead of Tuesday's election, 23ABC took a look at voting trends during the last midterms. Looking back at the numbers voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time.
sjvsun.com
New Clinica Sierra Vista chief looks to break cycle of drama for health clinics
Dr. Olga Meave’s ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica’s new employees, so badly needed at the time, “were joining and they were leaving.”
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy’s ascendency to the speakership, though likely, is not assured
How badly does Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy want to be speaker of the House?
BEST EATS: Hot Cheetos quesadilla and fish tacos at Mr. Avocado’s
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — I like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos straight out of the bag. Placing them in burritos or tacos is a gimmick I usually avoid as the Cheetos seem to either get soggy or distract from other, better ingredients. But Mr. Avocado’s Mexican Asada Grill uses Cheetos appropriately in their quesadillas, depositing a judicious […]
