mxdwn PREMIERE: Brother Hawk Drops Emotional New Song & Video “Southern Sun” And Announces New Album The Dreamer for March 2023 Release

A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Iggy Pop promises his new album Every Loser will “beat the shit out of you”
Punk icon Iggy Pop has announced his 19th studio album Every Loser. Scheduled to be released on January 6, Every Loser is set to see Iggy returning to his heavier rock roots following his jazz-inclined previous effort 2019 Free. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone announcing the album, the Godfather of Punk promised “The music will beat the shit out of you,” adding that “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew [Watt] and [his label] Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids.”
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
'Devotion': Joe Jonas and Khalid Release Music Video For “Not Alone”
Joe Jonas and Khalid have released the music video of their song "Not Alone" - a featured soundtrack in the wartime movie, Devotion. The music video launched on Friday, Nov 11, in honor of those who served in the United States Armed Forces, just in time to celebrate Veterans Day.
Patrick Wolf shares his first new song in 10 years, ‘Enter The Day’
Patrick Wolf has shared his first piece of new music in 10 years today (November 11) with ‘Enter The Day’ – scroll down to listen to it now. The track arrives on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Mimi Parker, drummer and vocalist of indie rock band Low, dies at 55
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist of the indie rock band Low, has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 55. According to a tweet shared by the band Sunday, Parker died Saturday night. The band's representative Bekah Flynn confirmed Parker's death to USA TODAY Monday.
Dan McCafferty, frontman for rock group Nazareth, dies at 76
Dan McCafferty, the longtime lead singer of the Scottish rock band Nazareth whose searing vocals propelled a cover of the ballad "Love Hurts" into a 1970s hit, has died, his longtime bandmate announced. McCafferty was 76, Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew said on the band's official Facebook page. "This is the...
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62
(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves
Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50
Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion
British Lion roar back with 11-date UK tour in support of The Burning
Fever Ray announces new album, shares “Carbon Dioxide”
Fever Ray has announced their third studio album, Radical Romantics, due out March 10 on Mute. The Karin Dreijer-led project will be the first new Fever Ray album in over five years, following their self-titled 2009 record and their 2017 sophomore LP, Plunge. Collaborators on the project will include Nine...
Marcus Mumford charts painful, powerful journey to healing on debut album
Marcus Mumford begins his debut solo album, (self-titled), by addressing his childhood abuser in the opening song. It's personal, powerful and painful, but it's only the beginning of the story. While the subject matter may be heavy, Mumford says the record is actually about hope and healing. In this session,...
Maya Jane Coles drops “Freefall” featuring Moxie Knox
Multi-genre electronic act Maya Jane Coles is back before the end of the year with her new single “Freefall” featuring New York R&B singer-songwriter Moxie Knox. The song dropped via Coles own record label, I/AM/ME. The catchy house tune exemplifies why the producer is dubbed the “first lady...
Tanner Usrey To Release New Song, “Pick Up Your Phone,” This Friday
The boy from Prosper, Texas, is dropping another one. Back in August we got a taste of new music from rising star Tanner Usrey with “Take Me Home” and this Friday we’re about to get a little more. Tanner took to Instagram to tell us a new...
