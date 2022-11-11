mxdwn PREMIERE: Brother Hawk Drops Emotional New Song & Video “Southern Sun” And Announces New Album The Dreamer for March 2023 Release

Punk icon Iggy Pop has announced his 19th studio album Every Loser. Scheduled to be released on January 6, Every Loser is set to see Iggy returning to his heavier rock roots following his jazz-inclined previous effort 2019 Free. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone announcing the album, the Godfather of Punk promised “The music will beat the shit out of you,” adding that “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew [Watt] and [his label] Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids.”

3 DAYS AGO