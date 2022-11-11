A 20-foot-long piece of debris from the Space Shuttle Challenger was found at the bottom of the ocean floor off the coast of Florida by a documentary film crew. Divers were searching for the remnants of World War II ships for a new series on the History Channel called The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters when they stumbled upon what they believed to be a piece of the Challenger, which exploded just after lift-off in 1986. Seven people, including a school teacher who was set to be the first civilian in space, were killed in one of the worst disasters in the history of the U.S. space program.

