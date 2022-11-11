Read full article on original website
NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire
NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
NASA Views Images, Confirms Discovery of Shuttle Challenger Artifact
NASA Views Images, Confirms Discovery of Shuttle Challenger Artifact
msn.com
NASA’s Atremis I rocket is running out of time
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. After multiple delays, the launch of NASA’s Artemis I rocket is looming on the horizon. But, if the rocket does see another delay, it could put the booster at great risk of running out of time. That’s because the expiration dates on certain components of the Artemis I boosters are coming up in December.
scitechdaily.com
Large Meteorite Impacts on Mars: Seismic Waves Observed on Surface of a Planet Other Than Earth for the First Time
Scientists have observed, for the first time, seismic waves propagating along the surface of a planet other than Earth, after two large meteorite impacts on Mars. The data from the marsquakes was recorded by NASA’s InSight lander and analyzed at ETH Zurich in collaboration with the InSight Science Team. It provides new insights into the structure of the Martian crust.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Gizmodo
All Is Not Well at NASA's JPL
NASA’s JPL is struggling with issues related to budget, staffing, and poor communications, forcing the space agency to delay a highly anticipated mission to Venus. During the annual meeting of the Venus Exploration Analysis Group on Monday, Director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division Lori Glaze described the mission delay as “the most painful thing I’ve ever had to do probably in my whole life.” However, Glaze said that in trying to address challenges highlighted by an independent review board, “there were zero good options.”
History Channel crew discovers remnants of space shuttle Challenger off Florida coast
Divers off the east coast of Florida have discovered remnants from the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center more than 36 years ago.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Photo Shows Enormous Asteroid 2022 RM4 Before Its Close Pass by Earth
The image depicts the massive asteroid one day before it zoomed past Earth at over 52,000 miles per hour.
CNET
NASA Heat Shield That Could Land Humans on Mars Goes for Wild Test Ride
NASA is a long way from shipping humans to the surface of Mars, but it's busy preparing for that momentous day. On Thursday, the space agency conducted a flight test of a new inflatable heat shield design that could become a key component of a human landing system for the red planet.
scitechdaily.com
Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core
A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
AOL Corp
Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast
(Reuters) - Divers from a documentary crew looking for the wreckage of a World War Two aircraft off the coast of Florida found a 20-foot section of the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded and broke apart shortly after its launch in 1986, NASA said on Thursday. The divers contacted NASA...
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
iheart.com
Space Shuttle Challenger Parts Found By 'Bermuda Triangle' Documentary Crew
A 20-foot-long piece of debris from the Space Shuttle Challenger was found at the bottom of the ocean floor off the coast of Florida by a documentary film crew. Divers were searching for the remnants of World War II ships for a new series on the History Channel called The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters when they stumbled upon what they believed to be a piece of the Challenger, which exploded just after lift-off in 1986. Seven people, including a school teacher who was set to be the first civilian in space, were killed in one of the worst disasters in the history of the U.S. space program.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope & SLS Moon Rocket Named TIME Inventions of 2022
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket were named 2022 TIME Inventions of the Year. NASA led the international Webb partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The agency’s SLS rocket, the world’s most powerful rocket, is designed to send humans to the Moon on Artemis missions for the benefit of humanity. TIME made the announcement on Thursday, November 10.
BBC
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission still on track for Nov. 16 launch after storm
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket survived Hurricane Nicole's wrath in good shape and remains on track to launch on Nov. 16, agency officials said.
Inside Nasa’s bizarre ‘inflatable heat shield’ mission that could one day take us to Mars
LOFTID - which measures about 20 feet in diameter - was successfully sent to Low Earth orbit space and then brought down from orbit into the Pacific ocean. It was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V as a secondary payload with the Joint Polar Surveyor System-2 (JPSS-2). “Everybody’s...
