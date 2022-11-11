ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 12th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WSPA 7News

NC inmate taken back into custody

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He is originally from Madison County, which is in the western part of the state.
LEXINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say

SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
SHELBY, NC
WYFF4.com

2 juveniles shot at Upstate home, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m., at a residence on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived on scene, they were advised that two...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Another death at the Jackson County Detention Center

For the fifth time in eight years, and the second time since July, someone has died while incarcerated at the Jackson County Detention Center. Kevin Scott Watson, 30, of Sylva passed away at the detention center on Oct. 20 after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to Chief Deputy Matthew Wike, detention center medical staff and detention officers initiated life saving measures immediately and summoned EMS to the jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers said it happened on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a sedan and an SUV were both traveling south on SC...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police investigating cyclist fatality

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police department says they’re investigating a fatal collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Patton Avenue around 10:17 p.m. last night. Officials say 45 year-old Jason Wyatt was riding his bicycle Eastbound near the 870 block of Patton...
ASHEVILLE, NC

