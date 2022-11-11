Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 12th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NC inmate taken back into custody
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He is originally from Madison County, which is in the western part of the state.
Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say
SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
Gaston County district attorney advocates for veterans-only court
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Veterans Day is all about honoring those who dedicated their lives to our freedom. In Gaston County, the district attorney is trying to make sure the 14,000 veterans the county get a fair shake in the justice system. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page says...
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy’ Lincolnton narcotics investigations
Jonathan Boggs is charged with two felony counts: possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture. Matthew Starnes, 37, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking meth.
WYFF4.com
2 juveniles shot at Upstate home, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m., at a residence on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived on scene, they were advised that two...
WYFF4.com
Oconee County teen arrested at school, charged with stealing guns from relative, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. — An Upstate teen was arrested at his school Thursday morning after investigators said he broke into a relative's safe and stole guns, jewelry and other items, deputies said. Jimmy Watt, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, said John Ehren Hattenstein, 18, of Westminster, was arrested at...
FOX Carolina
2 teens hospitalized after shooting one another in Greenville, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two juvenile males were reportedly shot. The Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jacquline Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to shots fired. When they arrived on the...
FOX Carolina
Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
Missing Gaffney man has been located
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has requested public assistance in locating a vulnerable man.
fortmillsun.com
MorningStar Guest Assaults Housekeeper After He’s Caught in Shower with Girlfriend
York County authorities arrested a local man for allegedly assaulting a housekeeper at Heritage Communities on the MorningStar Ministries property. Clarence John Ames III, 44, was charged last week with assault and battery in the third degree. The incident happened on Halloween night at the property on Starlight Drive, according to a sheriff’s report.
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
Two dead after separate weekend crashes in Greenville County
Two people are dead after separate weekend crashes in Greenville County. The first collision involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. That crash occurred around 5:40 Saturday Morning on Rock Quarry Road in Greenville.
Smoky Mountain News
Another death at the Jackson County Detention Center
For the fifth time in eight years, and the second time since July, someone has died while incarcerated at the Jackson County Detention Center. Kevin Scott Watson, 30, of Sylva passed away at the detention center on Oct. 20 after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to Chief Deputy Matthew Wike, detention center medical staff and detention officers initiated life saving measures immediately and summoned EMS to the jail.
Trooper injured in hit-and-run released from Upstate hospital
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was injured in a hit-and-run was released from the hospital in Greenville County Friday morning.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
WYFF4.com
1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers said it happened on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a sedan and an SUV were both traveling south on SC...
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
WYFF4.com
One person killed in crash on Highway 25 in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Greenville County, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Highway 25 at Old Buncombe Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2014 truck was driving north on Highway 25...
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police investigating cyclist fatality
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police department says they’re investigating a fatal collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Patton Avenue around 10:17 p.m. last night. Officials say 45 year-old Jason Wyatt was riding his bicycle Eastbound near the 870 block of Patton...
