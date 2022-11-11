Just a day after she was reported missing, 16-year-old Trinity Backus was found dead Friday in Northern California. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said there’s “nothing suspicious” about her death at this point, and her cause of death is still unknown. Backus was reported missing Thursday when no one had heard from her since she left her aunt’s house in pajamas and no shoes the night before. Authorities found her body just half a mile north of her aunt’s home, where she was having a sleepover with a friend. It’s not yet clear why Backus left the house Wednesday night. The county coroner’s division will be conducting an investigation and autopsy into her death.Read it at NY Post

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO