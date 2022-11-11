Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years
Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
WYFF4.com
Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
tribpapers.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade Street Closures on December 3
Hendersonville – On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be taking place in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 PM with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 PM. The streets will reopen following the parade’s conclusion and once attendees have dispersed.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Lending a hand for those in need at Thanksgiving
FOOTHILLS – A Thanksgiving meal of turkey with all the trimmings for most folks is something simply taken for granted, but for some less fortunate in the Foothills, having the support of the community can be the difference between enjoying a special holiday meal or going hungry. The Farm...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
FOX Carolina
77-year-old man last seen in Gaffney found safe in Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - UPDATE: McMurray has been safely located in Elbert County, GA!. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. Deputies say Winfred McMurray was last seen leaving...
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
FOX Carolina
2 teens hospitalized after shooting one another in Greenville, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two juvenile males were reportedly shot. The Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jacquline Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to shots fired. When they arrived on the...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
Buncombe Co. Board of Education calls special meeting
There will be a special called meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education on Wednesday.
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
2 juveniles shot at Upstate home, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m., at a residence on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived on scene, they were advised that two...
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.
UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort. OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment […]
ashvegas.com
Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
