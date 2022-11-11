Hendersonville – On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be taking place in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 PM with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 PM. The streets will reopen following the parade’s conclusion and once attendees have dispersed.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO