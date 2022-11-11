ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

golaurens.com

Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years

Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
WELLFORD, SC
WYFF4.com

Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari

WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
WELLFORD, SC
tribpapers.com

Hendersonville Christmas Parade Street Closures on December 3

Hendersonville – On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be taking place in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 PM with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 PM. The streets will reopen following the parade’s conclusion and once attendees have dispersed.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Lending a hand for those in need at Thanksgiving

FOOTHILLS – A Thanksgiving meal of turkey with all the trimmings for most folks is something simply taken for granted, but for some less fortunate in the Foothills, having the support of the community can be the difference between enjoying a special holiday meal or going hungry. The Farm...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

77-year-old man last seen in Gaffney found safe in Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - UPDATE: McMurray has been safely located in Elbert County, GA!. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. Deputies say Winfred McMurray was last seen leaving...
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

2 juveniles shot at Upstate home, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m., at a residence on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived on scene, they were advised that two...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.

UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort. OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
ashvegas.com

Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum

The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
BAKERSVILLE, NC

