Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Ben Affleck with sweet necklace

Bennifer for life.

Jennifer Lopez spelled out her love for Ben Affleck in an Instagram post yesterday, showing off a nameplate necklace that’s a sweet nod to her new husband.

Wearing an ivory fur coat and a coordinating, ultra-plunging dress, the “If I Had Your Love” singer posed next to an elaborately set outdoor table while sporting dazzling gemstone drop earrings and a custom Jennifer Zeuner “Betty” pendant (from $176) that spelled out “Jennifer & Ben” in a script font.

Lopez layered the nameplate with an EF Collection pavé hummingbird necklace ($2,350), which is covered in 172 tiny round diamonds and includes a birthstone eye.

Lopez beamed in her ivory look at the stunning outdoor event. jlo/Instagram

“I’m personally a huge fan of J. Lo’s and learned she loved hummingbirds like I do,” EF Collection founder Emily Faith told Page Six Style, adding that she had sent the necklace to Lopez as a gift and seeing her wear it was a “pinch me moment.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer changed into another glam look in her post, adding the hashtags “#daytonight” and “#quickchange” as she showed off a nearly identical fur coat and plunging dress outfit, but in black.

This time, Lopez — who recently told Vogue she “always felt like there was a real love there” for the “Argo” star — accessorized with a massive two-strand floral-shaped diamond necklace and matching earrings, wearing her hair slicked back in the same sleek updo.

Her nameplate necklace isn’t the first jewelry tribute the “Marry Me” star has made to Affleck since they rekindled their romance in spring 2021; she’s worn a “Ben” necklace as well as one that reads “Mrs.,” which she sported while lounging in lingerie in an Instagram post earlier this month.

The pair, who were originally engaged in 2002, married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony this July before splashing out on a lavish wedding at the Oscar winner’s Georgia home.

Perhaps Ben will be sporting some bling next?