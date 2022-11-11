ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonja Morgan reacts to Bethenny Frankel’s ‘RHONY’ firing claim

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Sonja Morgan is setting the record straight.

After Bethenny Frankel claimed on her “ReWives” podcast that her former co-star was almost fired from Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Morgan shared her side of the story.

“The top executives, meaning not the producers on the ground, always told me that they could count on me to get epic material at the townhouse with #TeamSonja,” the socialite said in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight” Friday.

“They said they could always get gold filming me even just talking to my poodle, not even having to have a conversation with a person,” she continued.

Sonja Morgan addressed Bethenny Frankel’s “RHONY” firing claim.
However, Morgan went on to share her love for Frankel.

“I love Bethenny, and she always has my back,” she said. “That’s for sure.”

Morgan claimed Bravo executives “got gold” when she was on camera.
In Frankel’s debut podcast episode Thursday, the Skinnygirl founder, 52, claimed to have heard “one of the producers” say that they wanted to “let Sonja go.”

Frankel declared Morgan was a “disaster” at the time, thanks to her townhouse issues and business endeavors.

“They could count on me to get epic material,” the reality star added.
The “Big Shot with Bethenny” star also alleged that “RHONY” alum Alex McCord “was going to be fired” years earlier, claiming that “producers will back [that] up 1,000 percent.”

Frankel called McCord, 49, “too sound of mind” for the show.

“Someone had told me … [that] she was going to be fired,” she recalled while watching a Season 3 scene, claiming to have helped by coaxing McCord into a “big moment” with Jill Zarin.

McCord remained on the show through Season 4, with Morgan staying until Season 13 came to a close. (The show has since been recast for its 14th iteration .)

As for Frankel, she was a main cast member for Seasons 1 through 3 and 7 through 11.

Frankel, for her part, was on the show until its 11th season.
Despite her attempts to distance herself from the franchise, Frankel announced her “Housewives”-centric podcast launch last week — and was subsequently slammed by Carole Radziwill .

“She did build her brand by trashing & mocking women specifically the HWs & Betheny always returns to what she does best,” the journalist, who starred in Seasons 5 through 10, wrote. “Some things will never change.”

As for Luann de Lesseps, the “Feelin’ Jovani” singer called the podcast a “desperate” move after many “failed pivots.”

Community Policy