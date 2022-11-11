ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is Yoga Pennsylvania's most popular fitness class?

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

Milton, Pa. — Fitness classes exploded in popularity in the United States in the 1970s and have maintained their appeal ever since.

From side rooms in gyms and recreational centers to public parks and dedicated studios, Americans are often eager to participate in group exercise. According to a recent analysis of Google search data, Yoga is both the most popular fitness class in Pennsylvania and across the country as a whole.

To help understand the popularity of Yoga, we spoke with Emma Downey, owner of Salamander Wellness & Yoga Studio .

Downey explained: "What separates yoga from other forms of fitness is two things: One, Yoga is incredibly customizable; you can really make it work for you and your body's unique needs. Two, Yoga is more than just the movements. The poses—called "asana"—like downward dog, are just one part. Yoga also incorporates meditation, breathing, self-reflection and body-awareness."

Yoga led the popularity analysis in sixteen U.S. states, with Pilates taking second place with eleven states. Pilates and Yoga share a similar mind-body focus and some of the poses in both exercises overlap, but Pilates is often considered more intense and strength-focused while Yoga addresses overall wellness.

When asked why people should consider trying Yoga, Downey highlighted a key difference between Yoga and other types of exercise: Yoga is more about understanding yourself than changing yourself.

In her words: "I always recommend people try Yoga because it offers a non-competitive, non-judgmental way to boost your health, reconnect to your body, lower stress-levels, and boost your overall wellness. It's not about becoming your best-self; instead, yoga helps you recognize that your best self is exactly who you are, right now, in the moment you're in. There's something really empowering about looking at 'health' or 'fitness' from that point of view."

The third most popular fitness class, Zumba, is based on Latin dance and music. While this is often fun and high-energy, it comes at the expense of being less accessible to some demographics. Some Zumba classes are adjusted to be more suitable for the elderly or those with joint problems, but those who are unable to find specialized classes may find the exercise too high-impact.

According to Emma Downey, the low-impact nature of Yoga adds to its appeal. The Salamander Studio in Milton is dedicated to making Yoga accessible to people of all ages, abilities, and experience levels - no swimming pool required.

"When you walk into the door of Salamander, you see a bunch of normal people: people of all ages, with different levels of ability, and different aches and pains. We strive to offer a range of yoga classes, in different styles, so that there's something for everyone."

Salamander is about to introduce a new kind of Yoga to Milton: Aerial Yoga. This variety of Yoga uses soft hammocks to help its practitioners try new poses that gravity might otherwise inhibit.

Downey is enthusiastic about the new addition, saying, "We're starting up aerial yoga in December. The closest place to try aerial yoga is an hour away, so we're really excited to be the first and the only yoga studio in the Susquehanna River Valley to offer aerial yoga classes!"

Back to the rankings: BodyPump and boxing are the fourth and fifth most Googled fitness classes in the United States. BodyPump, which is popular in the western U.S., is all about speed: it uses fast-paced barbell workouts with the explicit goal of helping people get toned, lean, and fit as quickly as possible.

The fitness class popularity research was conducted by Fitness Volt , a comprehensive online resource dedicated to Strength Sports, from healthy eating to exercise and everything in between.

