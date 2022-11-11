ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Blow The NFL’s Best Game of the Season

The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 on the 2022 NFL season, after the team blew a 17-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 33-30 in overtime. The Bills had their ups and down the entire game but it was their inability to make plays when they needed it the most against one of the NFL's best offenses, as well as making mistakes on offense and not capitalizing on downs they desperately needed.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings

Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
FanSided

Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10

With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
theScore

Josh Allen starts vs. Vikings despite sprained elbow

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings despite his elbow injury. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in last week's loss to the New York Jets and was a limited participant at practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. The Bills, who've spent intensive time...
