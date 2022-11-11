Read full article on original website
Franklin J. Foley III, 54, of Marlborough
– Franklin “Frank” J. Foley III 54 of Marlborough, died unexpectedly in Pittsburg, NH on Monday, November 7, 2022. Frank was born in Everett, MA, the son of the late Franklin J. and Frances M. (Wyrocki) Foley Jr. He received his Master’s Degree from UMass, Lowell in Plastic Engineering and was employed by SMC in Devens, MA for the past 5 years.
Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, of Hudson
Hudson – Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She leaves her husband of 65 years Leroy E. Sturtevant. Beverly was born in Marlboro and raised in Hudson, daughter of the late Charles H. Munroe Sr. and...
Kenneth T. Taylor, 80, formerly of Southborough
– Dr Kenneth Taylor Nolan, DDS, of Wells ME and formerly of Southborough, MA, passed away at his home in Maine following a period of failing health. Born May 15, 1942, in Providence, RI, Ken was the son of John and Lillian Pelland Nolan. He received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and was graduated from Georgetown School of Dentistry in Washington DC.
Michael J. Callahan, 77, retired Sudbury Fire Fighter
Marlborough – Michael “Mike” J. Callahan 77 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cole) Callahan. He retired as a Lieutenant in 2000, from the...
Judith M. Voutas, 78, of Westborough
– Judith M. (Stone) Voutas, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn E. and May E. (Bridges) Stone. She was raised and educated in Worcester graduating from Commerce High School in 1962. She went on to nursing school at Westborough State Hospital graduating in 1964 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued working there for the next few years until she started her family.
Wenzel: Meeting House Fair at the First Church, Marlborough High classes reunite
MARLBOROUGH – “While the date may change, the day never will, it’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the church on the hill,” when the Women’s Fellowship holds the traditional Meeting House Fair, at the First Church in Marlborough, Congregational. This year the old-fashioned fair is...
‘Opportunity to honor and give thanks:’ Marlborough honors veterans
MARLBOROUGH – Three rounds of shots echoed in downtown Marlborough this morning as the community gathered for the Veterans Day parade. Along stops of the parade at each of the monuments, a wreath was laid before the rounds were fired and a member of the Marlborough High School marching band played “taps.”
Michael D. Flynn, 60, of Shrewsbury
– Michael D. Flynn, 60, of Shrewsbury, passed away Monday November 7th surrounded by his loved ones, after a period of declining health. He was 60 years old. He was the son of the late Jack and Eileen Flynn. Michael grew up in Northboro and was a 1981 graduate of...
Shrewsbury commemorates Veterans Day
SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at the World War I Memorial in front of the former Beal School to honor Veterans Day. “It is an honor to speak to you on Veterans Day, especially in front of the Shrewsbury World War I memorial. Veterans Day is a day to respect, honor and remember all of our service members,” said Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury).
Consultants for Portuguese Club redevelopment on Hudson Town Meeting warrant
HUDSON – Funding for environmental consulting services to redevelop the Hudson Portuguese Club into municipal and school office space is on the Town Meeting warrant. “It’s a good size building with a lot of land and a ton of parking. I just hope the town supports it. I think it’s a great opportunity,” Select Board Chair Scott Duplisea said. “The investors and some of the people who have been with the club for a long time prefer that the club, the land and the buildings stay with the town.”
Marlborough Historical Society calendar recalls city’s disasters and scandals
MARLBOROUGH – Speakeasies, moonshine, hurricanes and even the sudden death of a mayor – this year the theme of the Marlborough Historical Society’s calendar is “Disasters, Scandals and Scoundrels.”. “This year’s theme is enticing,” said Linda Rennie, recording secretary for the historical society’s trustees....
Pet hospital heading to the Speedway Plaza in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Banfield Pet Hospital plans to set up shop in the Speedway Plaza on Turnpike Road. On Nov. 1, the Planning Board approved a special permit for the hospital with conditions. These conditions include having two parking spaces close to the hospital for animals in distress, receptacles for...
Hudson parade and ceremony thank military veterans
HUDSON – Stars and stripes were plentiful Nov. 11 in downtown Hudson. The town’s Veterans Day parade was led by three color guards: Hudson AMVETS Post 208, Marine Corps JROTC of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and Hudson Police Department. A ceremony, emceed by Commander Joe Jacobs...
Handmade soaps and custom candles lure shoppers into Dancing Orchid Soapworks
MARLBOROUGH – Patricia Murray, owner of Dancing Orchid Soapworks, started her soap and candle store as an online business in 2016. What began as an artisanal hobby at home has grown into a thriving business in the heart of Marlborough. “I wanted to find out what ingredients were in...
Shrewsbury field hockey dribbles into the semi-finals
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury High School field hockey team is heading to the semi-finals following a pair of wins last week. The Colonials beat Doherty 2-1 during overtime on Nov. 9 before beating Chelmsford 1-0 on Nov. 11. The Shrewsbury community has contributed to the Colonials’ success this season...
Gators move on to final four following win over Marlborough
GRAFTON – The Grafton High School varsity football team is still on a roll. The Gators beat Marlborough 31-14, securing them a spot as a final four team in the Division Four State Championship Tournament. This victory marks the second consecutive year that the Gators have made it to...
