– Judith M. (Stone) Voutas, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn E. and May E. (Bridges) Stone. She was raised and educated in Worcester graduating from Commerce High School in 1962. She went on to nursing school at Westborough State Hospital graduating in 1964 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued working there for the next few years until she started her family.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO