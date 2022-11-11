Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Wayne Rooney accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unacceptable' behaviour at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney reacts to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Man Utd this season & hints at Roy Keane hypocrisy.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Yardbarker
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper
According to new reports, Manchester United are monitoring a Premier League goalkeeper amid David De Gea's future.
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Respect Erik Ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken to Piers Morgan and delivered a bombshell interview.
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United star who must “step up” or “he goes”
Erik ten Hag has warned Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek that he must “step up” or he could leave the club. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to nail down a starting spot. The Dutchman was mightily impressive in his home country with Ajax, but the move to the Premier League hasn’t worked out for him so far.
Why does Cristiano Ronaldo want to leave Man Utd?
Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan means we likely won't ever see him play for Manchester United again. But why is the player so unhappy and keen to leave the club?
Erik ten Hag criticises Man Utd despite Fulham win
Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United's finishing in their Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday.
Fulham vs Man Utd - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, including team news, lineups and prediction
Yardbarker
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham
Manchester United travel to London to face Fulham in their final Premier League game before the FIFA World Cup break. The Red Devils will be making the trip to the capital to face the newly promoted side. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to improve on their last league...
Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Never Considered' Cristiano Ronaldo
Linked throughout the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo was never considered by previous Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.
Dejan Kulusevski will save Tottenham's attack, but their defence needs a hard reset
Dejan Kulusevski returned to the Tottenham starting XI against Leeds and was outstanding, but their poor defending nearly cost them once more.
Yardbarker
Ten Hag highlights area of concern for United and hints at need for new signings
Erik ten Hag has highlighted one area in which Manchester United need to improve and reinforce with adequate backup. The forward department at the club has been an area in need of development for several seasons now. Currently, Anthony Martial is United’s only out-and-out striker, and he has accumulated only...
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Garnacho strikes late for Man Utd
Match report and Manchester United player ratings as the Red Devils strike late to beat Fulham.
BBC
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag pleased with Man Utd resilience
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he's pleased with the resilience shown by his side during their 2-1 win over Fulham which saw youngster Alejandro Garnacho score a last-gasp winner. MATCH REPORT: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT)...
Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0