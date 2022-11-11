ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob

Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks, but he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay them back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to giant quesadillas and donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Outdoor Rooftop Curling Opens Up At Chicago Boutique Hotel

The Emily Hotel in Fulton Market is opening their rooftop to fans of the Winter Olympic curiosity, curling. Every four years when the Winter Olympics come around the country all of a sudden becomes fascinated with curling, AKA the shuffleboard of the north. That video is from this year's national...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
Local Insider

When it rains, this is the most deadly part of Chicago

I worked at Oak Street as a lifeguard and on rainy days we would have to have a lifeguard stand there to get CFD on scene and tell people to get out of their cars. Fortunately as a firefighter people usually spin out while attempting to slow down so unfortunately it is worse for accidents. But the most dangerous/deadly area of lakeshore drive is between McCormick place and 57th. . . It’s not a race track and for the love of god neither is the Dan Ryan!
CHICAGO, IL
revealnews.org

The City (Revealed)

Robin Amer of USA Today’s investigative podcast The City shares the story behind a massive illegal dump that appeared in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood in the ’90s. Local kids remember playing on the 21-acre, six-story mountain of debris, and adults recall the seemingly endless stream of dump trucks that rumbled down the street to the formerly vacant lot at all hours of the day and night. Wind blowing over the dump covered the neighborhood in thick dust, affecting the health of nearby residents. When community leaders confronted the man responsible for the dump, they found he was just one part of a larger operation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
CHICAGO, IL
