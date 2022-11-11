Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob
Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks, but he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay them back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
Here's When Chicago Will Have Its Shortest Day of the Year
Here's when the shortest day of the year will be.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Did You Know Chicago Has a Diabolical Medieval Torture Museum?
I came upon this place in Chicago by accident. It's one of the most unusual museums you'll ever witness as it documents some of the most diabolical ways that human beings have tortured others throughout history especially during medieval times. When I first saw mention of a torture place in...
Chicago mob's 'Hall of Shame' displayed at Las Vegas Mob Museum
The largest chunk of the actual Chicago wall from the St. Valentine's Day Massacre is a centerpiece of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, where the I-Team was escorted on a behind the scenes tour.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to giant quesadillas and donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.
Outdoor Rooftop Curling Opens Up At Chicago Boutique Hotel
The Emily Hotel in Fulton Market is opening their rooftop to fans of the Winter Olympic curiosity, curling. Every four years when the Winter Olympics come around the country all of a sudden becomes fascinated with curling, AKA the shuffleboard of the north. That video is from this year's national...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
wgnradio.com
How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
Man beaten by group on Red Line during robbery
A man was attacked during a robbery on the CTA Red Line overnight. The man was on the northbound Red Line train when he was approached by 4-6 men, who asked him for cigarettes, according to police.
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
When it rains, this is the most deadly part of Chicago
I worked at Oak Street as a lifeguard and on rainy days we would have to have a lifeguard stand there to get CFD on scene and tell people to get out of their cars. Fortunately as a firefighter people usually spin out while attempting to slow down so unfortunately it is worse for accidents. But the most dangerous/deadly area of lakeshore drive is between McCormick place and 57th. . . It’s not a race track and for the love of god neither is the Dan Ryan!
revealnews.org
The City (Revealed)
Robin Amer of USA Today’s investigative podcast The City shares the story behind a massive illegal dump that appeared in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood in the ’90s. Local kids remember playing on the 21-acre, six-story mountain of debris, and adults recall the seemingly endless stream of dump trucks that rumbled down the street to the formerly vacant lot at all hours of the day and night. Wind blowing over the dump covered the neighborhood in thick dust, affecting the health of nearby residents. When community leaders confronted the man responsible for the dump, they found he was just one part of a larger operation.
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
