Dr. Jeffrey Mueller Joins Jim Roddey On “Heroes”, Carnegie Medal Series Continues
Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Jeffrey Mueller joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about being Vice Chair and Division Director of Cardiothoracic Imaging, as well as the details of dealing with lung cancer in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
This Week’s “Living Well” Takes A Look At Strokes, What Kinds There Are And Risk Factors
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) On this week’s episode of Living Well on Beaver County Radio at 8:30 AM Saturday morning Dr. Joseph Maroon and Jeff Bost, PAC, will discuss a listener’s question about having a stroke and what levels of stroke there can be, as well as the risk factors that can lead to a stroke.
“The Entrepreneur Life” Saturday Morning at 10:30 AM on Beaver County Radio
(File Photo of Rocco Cozza and Eric McKenna taken by Matt Drzik) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio every Saturday morning from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM for “The Entrepreneur Life” with local attorney Rocco Cozza and realtor Eric Mc Kenna. The show discusses different topics...
Review panel probes lack of police at funeral before shots
Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — An independent review panel has opened an investigation into the lack of a police presence...
I-79 Lane Restrictions This Week in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting. Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the bridges over Glenfield Road and Red Mud Hollow Road daily from 8 a.m....
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Teen in Kennywood Shooting
A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Wampum Man Killed in Clinton Twp. Motorcycle Accident
(Clinton Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police are reporting that 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., of Wampum was killed while riding his motorcycle around 4:19 PM on November 10, 2022. According to Troopers, Herr crashed after losing control and exiting the roadway and striking a guide rail on Glade Mill...
Pa State Police Looking For Help Identifying Hit and Run Vehicle on I-376 in Beaver County
(Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they received a report last Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM from 32-year-old Sharon Graves of East Palestine, Ohio that she was involved in a hit and run accident on I-376 between the Monaca and Center Exits. Graves...
Finding “More” Of God Through Scripture And Song With Pastor Dave Grove On “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove discusses the endless nature of God’s scripture through interpretation and spirituality through everyday living on this Saturday’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley.”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver County Radio and is presented...
Police: Man Dies After Exchange of Gunfire With Officers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend. Allegheny County police say officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm. Officers say they found the man and tried to talk to him but he fired at them and they returned fire, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital; his name wasn’t immediately released. Conty police say they were asked by local police to investigate.
10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway...
Three Accidents Involving Ten Cars Occurred Friday Morning on Pa Turnpike in Beaver County
(North Sewickley Twp., Pa.) All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound were blocked Friday morning due to multiple crashes between Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits. In all there were three crashes involving ten vehicles on the stretch of roadway. The Accidents occurred around 10 AM and eleven people were taken...
Link For Ligonier Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/11/22 at 6:30 PM
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Quarterfinals high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Rams. If you can’t tune into the game you...
CCBC Players of the Game 11/11/22
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Blackhawk High School for this 2022 WPIAL Class 3A First Round high school football playoff game as Beaver Falls battled Ligonier Valley. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Beaver Falls:...
Tigers Shut Out Ligonier Valley 52-0
After a power outage at Reeves Field, this matchup almost didn’t happen Friday night. The game was moved to Blackhawk High School, and the Tigers didn’t miss a beat. The game got started around 8:30 and Beaver Falls was strong from the start. Big plays and a stiff defense helped the Tigers lock this one up early. The score at the half was 38-0, with the mercy clock already running. After a quick second half, the Tigers came out victorious with a final score BF 52 LV 0.
