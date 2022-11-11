ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Dr. Jeffrey Mueller Joins Jim Roddey On “Heroes”, Carnegie Medal Series Continues

Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Jeffrey Mueller joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about being Vice Chair and Division Director of Cardiothoracic Imaging, as well as the details of dealing with lung cancer in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
beavercountyradio.com

Review panel probes lack of police at funeral before shots

Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — An independent review panel has opened an investigation into the lack of a police presence...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

I-79 Lane Restrictions This Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting. Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the bridges over Glenfield Road and Red Mud Hollow Road daily from 8 a.m....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Teen in Kennywood Shooting

A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wampum Man Killed in Clinton Twp. Motorcycle Accident

(Clinton Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police are reporting that 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., of Wampum was killed while riding his motorcycle around 4:19 PM on November 10, 2022. According to Troopers, Herr crashed after losing control and exiting the roadway and striking a guide rail on Glade Mill...
WAMPUM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Police: Man Dies After Exchange of Gunfire With Officers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend. Allegheny County police say officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm. Officers say they found the man and tried to talk to him but he fired at them and they returned fire, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital; his name wasn’t immediately released. Conty police say they were asked by local police to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Link For Ligonier Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/11/22 at 6:30 PM

WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Quarterfinals high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Rams. If you can’t tune into the game you...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

CCBC Players of the Game 11/11/22

WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Blackhawk High School for this 2022 WPIAL Class 3A First Round high school football playoff game as Beaver Falls battled Ligonier Valley. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Beaver Falls:...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tigers Shut Out Ligonier Valley 52-0

After a power outage at Reeves Field, this matchup almost didn’t happen Friday night. The game was moved to Blackhawk High School, and the Tigers didn’t miss a beat. The game got started around 8:30 and Beaver Falls was strong from the start. Big plays and a stiff defense helped the Tigers lock this one up early. The score at the half was 38-0, with the mercy clock already running. After a quick second half, the Tigers came out victorious with a final score BF 52 LV 0.
BEAVER FALLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy