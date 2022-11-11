“I only argue with Kobes and LeBrons” Celtics’ Legend Paul Pierce SILENCED trash-talking Amar’e Stoudemire with a ‘GANGSTA’ response

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
Allen Iverson shared a funny story of Tim Duncan snitching on their teammate over a prank.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving and Kanye West anti-Semitic comments - "You’d just assume they’re crazy and keep on walking”
Cuban said that he doesn't believe that Irving is a bad guy, but believes that he isn't educated enough to be speaking on all the subjects he chooses to speak about
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki opens up on the infamous moment he lived when his fianceé was arrested for fraud.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Jaylen Brown Called Out Nets Owner Joe Tsai Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy: "It's Time For A Larger Conversation"
Jaylen Brown has taken aim at Joe Tsai amid Kyrie Irving's latest controversy.
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway apologized during a Warriors broadcast for comparing a foul to rape
"I thought that was just raping him. I think they should call the police on that," Tim Hardaway said after Stephen Curry was fouled by the Spurs.
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
Allen Iverson gave Vince Carter the most unexpected compliment, said he's a Top 5 dancer in the world.
Joe Mazulla drops truth bomb that cements Marcus Smart’s Celtics status alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
The red-hot Boston Celtics just logged their seventh consecutive win on Monday night with a hard-fought 126-122 victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, interim head coach Joe Mazulla singled out one particular individual for the effort he’s put in for the squad throughout this torrid run.
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
Anthony Davis delivered 37 points and 18 rebounds to help the Lakers snap a 5-game losing streak against the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win
The Brooklyn Nets are 6-7 going into their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are 2-10. The Nets have a chance to break even and go to 7-7, a situation that didn't look too possible after their start to the season. They had started the season 2-6 despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all fit for the campaign. It was a situation that was still far from ideal. Simmons has looked pretty poor on his return, and Kyrie Irving is going through another major controversy.
Dirk Nowitzki Instantly Revealed His Pick In The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate
Dirk Nowitzki had a quick response when asked to pick between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
Charles Barkley Once Gave A Generous Tip Worth $25,000 After Winning Huge Money By Playing Blackjack
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley revealed that he won $700,000 by playing blackjack and gave a tip worth $25K to the blackjack dealer.
Comments / 5