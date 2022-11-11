ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

“I only argue with Kobes and LeBrons” Celtics’ Legend Paul Pierce SILENCED trash-talking Amar’e Stoudemire with a ‘GANGSTA’ response

By Ritik Malik
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win

The Brooklyn Nets are 6-7 going into their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are 2-10. The Nets have a chance to break even and go to 7-7, a situation that didn't look too possible after their start to the season. They had started the season 2-6 despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all fit for the campaign. It was a situation that was still far from ideal. Simmons has looked pretty poor on his return, and Kyrie Irving is going through another major controversy.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy