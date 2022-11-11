Read full article on original website
Payments up to $700 coming from state of Illinois
man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, it definitely is a step in the right direction. If you were to get $300 right now that's money you can use however you want for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
advantagenews.com
Drones are becoming the go to for crop spraying in Illinois
Agricultural drones are multiplying in Illinois. In the past 3 years, Hylio, the Texas drone manufacturer, has sold hundreds of drones to Illinois farmers for crop spraying, CEO Arthur Erickson said. The precision that drones bring to the process of applying fertilizers and chemicals is winning over more corn and soybean farmers every day, he said.
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
In These Times
Unionizing Is Now on Track to Be a Constitutional Right in Illinois. Here’s How It Happened.
As companies like Starbucks and Amazon continue their efforts to stop employees from unionizing, voters in Illinois passed a historic measure to safeguard the right to organize in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Workers’ Rights Amendment (WRA) would enshrine in the Illinois state constitution “the fundamental right [of workers] to...
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
fox32chicago.com
Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted
CHICAGO - Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our...
Illinois’ new Secretary of State promises to improve vehicle services
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State-elect, Alexi Giannoulias, revealed some of his plans to improve the state’s vehicle services on Friday. “Modernization is going to be the key to everything we do going forward,” he said. “So, I can’t speak about the past, but I’m excited for the new technology that we’re going […]
wmay.com
Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois
Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
State constitution to be amended? Illinois waits to hear if the Workers' Rights Amendment passed
It appears the majority of Illinoisians are in favor, but there are still votes left to count. (CHICAGO) The country is still waiting to hear about many close races from Election Day. One of the tight votes that remains too close to call is a closely watched Illinois ballot initiative.
KSDK
Illinois Workers Amendment victory among labor groups
Thursday night labor unions declared victory in a fight to change the Illinois Constitution. Our political editor Mark Maxwell has the latest results.
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
Powerball Illinois Lottery: 13 IL players win money from record-breaking $2.04B drawing
While the biggest winner was in California, 13 others in Illinois will also get to cash in on some of the prize.
Illinois State Treasurer wants to return 11 Purple Hearts to proper owners
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Veterans Day is Friday, and the Illinois State Treasurer's office is on a mission to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.The medallions all were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes.Those boxes were under the following names, at the following banksRobert Cawthorn, from Fifth-Third Bank in Oak Park, turned over to the treasurer's office in November 1992.Raymond Wilson, from Chicago Community Bank, and was turned over to the treasurer's office in November 1995. Chicago Community Bank has since been sold.Lawrence M. Burns, from Advanced Bank in Homewood, turned over to the treasurer's office in November...
iheart.com
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
One of the Creepiest Toys Ever Made Was Invented in Illinois
Everyone knows that I hate clowns, so it's no surprise that I think the Raggedy Anne doll is a bit creepy. To my surprise, I found out that it was created in a small town in Illinois. Johnny Gruelle created the famous dolls, Raggedy Ann and Andy, for his young...
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois
The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
