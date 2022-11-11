ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payments up to $700 coming from state of Illinois

man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, it definitely is a step in the right direction. If you were to get $300 right now that's money you can use however you want for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Drones are becoming the go to for crop spraying in Illinois

Agricultural drones are multiplying in Illinois. In the past 3 years, Hylio, the Texas drone manufacturer, has sold hundreds of drones to Illinois farmers for crop spraying, CEO Arthur Erickson said. The precision that drones bring to the process of applying fertilizers and chemicals is winning over more corn and soybean farmers every day, he said.
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending

It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted

CHICAGO - Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our...
Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
Illinois State Treasurer wants to return 11 Purple Hearts to proper owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Veterans Day is Friday, and the Illinois State Treasurer's office is on a mission to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.The medallions all were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes.Those boxes were under the following names, at the following banksRobert Cawthorn, from Fifth-Third Bank in Oak Park, turned over to the treasurer's office in November 1992.Raymond Wilson, from Chicago Community Bank, and was turned over to the treasurer's office in November 1995. Chicago Community Bank has since been sold.Lawrence M. Burns, from Advanced Bank in Homewood, turned over to the treasurer's office in November...
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois

The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
