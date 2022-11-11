ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn

Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

To those saying UVA needs to cut bait with Tony Elliott: Why it won’t happen

If Virginia was in the SEC, the 37-7 loss to Pitt on Saturday that dropped the Cavaliers to 3-7 on the season would put Tony Elliott on notice, first year on the job or not. Elliott has done almost everything wrong since being hired last December, starting with passing on offering the offensive coordinator job to Jason Beck, failing to re-recruit four offensive linemen who started leaving two weeks after he took the job, then striking out on the transfer portal.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Popito's Pizza opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has a new restaurant at the Rio Hill Shopping Center. Popito's Pizza opened on Friday. It began as a husband-and-wife-owned mobile pizza restaurant that attended local events in the area. It garnered fans from all over and has now been able to expand into...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Three killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – President Jim Ryan has confirmed that Sunday night’s shooting resulted in three fatalities with two other people injured. The shooting took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culbreth Road Garage. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., remains at large. His description is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Closings and delays for Monday, November 14, 2022

JMRL – Gordon Avenue Branch delayed opening while police conduct UVa suspect search, the hope is to open at noon. St. Anne’s Belfield – Closed Monday. Tandem Friends School – Closed Monday. University of Virginia — Classes canceled Monday. Virginia Institute of Autism – Closed...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Burlington Coat Factory makes a big donation to local school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new store in Albemarle County brings with it a new donation to help out an elementary school. On Friday, November 11, Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors in the Rio Hill Shopping Center. At the ribbon cutting, the company gave a check to Greenbrier Elementary...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cvillecountry.com

Gunman at large after shooting on Culbreth Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – A search is underway for an armed gunman still at large following a shooting on the Grounds at the University of Virginia. Shots were reported at Culbreth Garage at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Not long after, a UVA Alert when out ordered the UVA community to shelter in place. The community has also been advised to reach out to friends and family and advise them of their status.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
RICHMOND, VA

