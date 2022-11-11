Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
"Suspect still at large," says UVA Police Department after shots are fired on campusEdy ZooCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Possible Serial Killer Practices Before Striking In 1996Still UnsolvedCharlottesville, VA
jerryratcliffe.com
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
Augusta Free Press
To those saying UVA needs to cut bait with Tony Elliott: Why it won’t happen
If Virginia was in the SEC, the 37-7 loss to Pitt on Saturday that dropped the Cavaliers to 3-7 on the season would put Tony Elliott on notice, first year on the job or not. Elliott has done almost everything wrong since being hired last December, starting with passing on offering the offensive coordinator job to Jason Beck, failing to re-recruit four offensive linemen who started leaving two weeks after he took the job, then striking out on the transfer portal.
cbs19news
Popito's Pizza opens in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has a new restaurant at the Rio Hill Shopping Center. Popito's Pizza opened on Friday. It began as a husband-and-wife-owned mobile pizza restaurant that attended local events in the area. It garnered fans from all over and has now been able to expand into...
cvillecountry.com
Three killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – President Jim Ryan has confirmed that Sunday night’s shooting resulted in three fatalities with two other people injured. The shooting took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culbreth Road Garage. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., remains at large. His description is...
cvillecountry.com
Closings and delays for Monday, November 14, 2022
JMRL – Gordon Avenue Branch delayed opening while police conduct UVa suspect search, the hope is to open at noon. St. Anne’s Belfield – Closed Monday. Tandem Friends School – Closed Monday. University of Virginia — Classes canceled Monday. Virginia Institute of Autism – Closed...
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
‘Winterfest’ returns to Kings Dominion for another year of holiday fun
It's that time of year again -- the holidays are coming to Kings Dominion! WinterFest is returning to the park beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 and will be open on select evenings until Jan. 1, 2023, with plenty to do and see.
NBC 29 News
AHIP joins in Virginia Energy Assistance Program and gears up for holiday campaign
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program is preparing for winter. The Virginia Energy Assistance Program through Social Services is just now getting underway where eligible households will receive help with the costs of heating their homes. It’s helped 42 families in the last 3 years.
NBC 29 News
Burlington Coat Factory makes a big donation to local school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new store in Albemarle County brings with it a new donation to help out an elementary school. On Friday, November 11, Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors in the Rio Hill Shopping Center. At the ribbon cutting, the company gave a check to Greenbrier Elementary...
cvillecountry.com
Gunman at large after shooting on Culbreth Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – A search is underway for an armed gunman still at large following a shooting on the Grounds at the University of Virginia. Shots were reported at Culbreth Garage at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Not long after, a UVA Alert when out ordered the UVA community to shelter in place. The community has also been advised to reach out to friends and family and advise them of their status.
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
WHSV
Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion found safe
State police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store.
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
cbs19news
Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
