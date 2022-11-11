Read full article on original website
Madonna Posts Another "Dancing" TikTok
Madonna posted another entertaining TikTok featuring her dancing.
Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies
Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Madonna licks water out of a dog bowl in ‘embarrassing’ new video
Madonna’s social media presence keeps getting more “disturbing” by the day after the singer shared an Instagram video where she licked water out of a dog bowl and posed sexually with various objects. In an Instagram Reel uploaded on Wednesday, the “Vogue” songstress put together several photos...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says he wants “unknown” actor to play him in upcoming biopic
Ozzy Osbourne has said he wants an “unknown” actor to play him in the forthcoming biopic about he and his wife Sharon’s life. The rock ‘n’ roll family confirmed that the film was in the works in 2020, with an official announcement following in October of last year. It’ll focus on Ozzy and Sharon’s whirlwind relationship between 1979 and 1996.
See Inside Nikki Sixx’s New $6.9 Million Mansion
Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney have just bought another Los Angeles area home base: A fabulous European-style multi-million dollar mansion in the Lake Sherwood neighborhood. Sandwiched in-between Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks, Cal., this gives the Sixx family a luxurious compound back in California since they sold their other mansion back (for $5 million) in September of 2021.
