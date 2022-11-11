Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air
Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Dorinda Medley Reacts To Ramona Singer Shading Real Housewives Of New York Legacy Series
After a dismal Season 13, Andy Cohen announced that Real Housewives of New York was being rebooted. The news that there would also be a series featuring former RHONY cast members was the icing on the cake. Andy introduced the all-new Season 14 cast at BravoCon and admitted that they haven’t started casting RHONY: Legacy yet. […] The post Dorinda Medley Reacts To Ramona Singer Shading Real Housewives Of New York Legacy Series appeared first on Reality Tea.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Carole Radziwill Slams Bethenny Frankel For Real Housewives Of New York Rewatch Podcast
Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill is still coming for her former co-star, Bethenny Frankel. Carole and Bethenny were friends from the jump, but their relationship imploded during Season 10. Their ugly verbal war during the RHONY reunion resulted in Carole dissing host Andy Cohen. Andy remarked that...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time on the beach,...
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon
Mama Joyce is being slammed over comments about Kandi and Todd's marriage at BravoCon. She clearly still doesn't like Todd and here's why.
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Are Married! All the Details from Their Double Ceremony
After getting legally married in Nashville, Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover had a second wedding ceremony in Mexico attended by 140 of their family and friends Country artist Brooke Eden and her now-wife Hilary Hoover celebrated their love with not one — but two — wedding ceremonies. On Aug. 27, the couple first wed in a legal ceremony held at a little white church in Nashville surrounded by their parents and siblings, as well as their nieces and nephew. Also in attendance at the ceremony was Garth...
Some ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are ‘Uncomfortable’ Watching Kody, Meri, and Robyn Brown Act ‘Divorced From Reality’
Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown appear to have formed a united family front, however, some fans are 'uncomfortable' watching them act 'divorced from reality.'
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome
Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast announced at BravoCon: Meet the seven new ‘Housewives’
The “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is officially on the way. Andy Cohen finally revealed the all-new — and diverse — cast for Season 14 of the long-running series at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday. Bravo is introducing seven “Housewives” to the franchise: creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Production begins this fall, and the season premieres in 2023. The network first announced it was rebooting “RHONY” in March...
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Seemingly Laugh Off Split Report
Is another Real Housewives couple calling it quits? Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly firing back at a report that they are separated after 10 years of marriage. “Chris, whatchu have to say about all this?” the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac alum said via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 16, after […]
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond
Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July […]
'She's got a boyfriend, finally!' Gordon Ramsay leaves daughter Tilly, 22, blushing as he dances with joy after she appears to confirm she is in a relationship
Gordon Ramsay left his daughter Tilly slightly red-faced as they appeared on Friday evening's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer. The chef probed whether she has a boyfriend, with Tilly eventually confessing that she is in a relationship - as her dad jumped for joy and exclaimed 'finally'.
Sadie Robertson and Husband Christian Huff Are Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘Another Little Miracle’
A new baby is joining the Duck Dynasty family! Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child, according to a sweet family shot on Robertson's social media. "Another little miracle is in motion," she writes alongside a picture of herself, Huff and their 18-month-old daughter Honey,...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor
Reality Steve says fans should expect a major scandal to break regarding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant. Here's what's going on.
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood. The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021. On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott's baby bump. "This is a...
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Gender of Baby #2: Which Type of Situation Will It Be?
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have some very exciting news to share. On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore cast member and his wife confirmed that they are expecting a baby in January — and also confirmed whether it will be a boy or a girl. Are you ready to find out?
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Janelle Brown Found the ‘Functional Co-Parent’ She Always Wanted in Christine Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Janelle Brown found the co-parent she always wanted in her sister wife Christine Brown instead of spiritual husband Kody.
