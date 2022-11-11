ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Dorinda Medley Reacts To Ramona Singer Shading Real Housewives Of New York Legacy Series

After a dismal Season 13, Andy Cohen announced that Real Housewives of New York was being rebooted. The news that there would also be a series featuring former RHONY cast members was the icing on the cake. Andy introduced the all-new Season 14 cast at BravoCon and admitted that they haven’t started casting RHONY: Legacy yet. […] The post Dorinda Medley Reacts To Ramona Singer Shading Real Housewives Of New York Legacy Series appeared first on Reality Tea.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Are Married! All the Details from Their Double Ceremony

After getting legally married in Nashville, Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover had a second wedding ceremony in Mexico attended by 140 of their family and friends Country artist Brooke Eden and her now-wife Hilary Hoover celebrated their love with not one — but two — wedding ceremonies. On Aug. 27, the couple first wed in a legal ceremony held at a little white church in Nashville surrounded by their parents and siblings, as well as their nieces and nephew. Also in attendance at the ceremony was Garth...
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome

Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast announced at BravoCon: Meet the seven new ‘Housewives’

The “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is officially on the way. Andy Cohen finally revealed the all-new — and diverse — cast for Season 14 of the long-running series at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday. Bravo is introducing seven “Housewives” to the franchise: creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Production begins this fall, and the season premieres in 2023. The network first announced it was rebooting “RHONY” in March...
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood. The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021. On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott's baby bump. "This is a...

