Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Piastri to run for McLaren in Abu Dhabi test after Alpine agreement
McLaren has reached an agreement with Alpine to allow Oscar Piastri to take part in the Young Driver Test after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next week. Piastri was at the center of a tug-of-war between the two teams after signing a deal to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren but his current team Alpine claimed he had a valid contract for 2023. The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board ruled that Alpine did not have such a deal and that Piastri was free to join McLaren once his existing contract expired at the end of this year.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
racer.com
Magnussen, Haas score stunning Sao Paulo GP pole
Kevin Magnussen took a sensational maiden Formula 1 pole position for himself and his Haas team at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with a perfectly timed qualifying lap on slicks before rain soaked the Interlagos circuit. Q3 started with rain looming on the radar, and nine of the 10 cars...
SkySports
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to work together to earn victory for Mercedes
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton plan to work together to stay ahead of Max Verstappen and secure a first win of the season in Sao Paulo. The Mercedes duo earned their first front-row lockout as team-mates after Russell overtook world champion Verstappen to take victory in Saturday's Sprint, while Hamilton battled from eighth on the grid to finish third.
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen explains why he refused to allow Sergio Perez through at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
BBC
Russell wins as Verstappen drops back in Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint
Mercedes' George Russell wins the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race!. Lewis Hamilton is still hunting down Carlos Sainz for third place. The Mercedes man is running out of time but the seven-time world champion has still gained four places during this sprint. George Russell, meanwhile, is almost home and...
BBC
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Max Verstappen refuses to explain team orders refusal
Max Verstappen said he had "reasons" why he refused team orders to give up his place to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The world champion said he was reacting to "something that happened in the past". He refused to elaborate. Verstappen's refusal led to...
F1 sprint live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today
Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 sprint race as Kevin Magnussen starts from pole at Brazilian GPMagnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.Russell beached his Mercedes...
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix preview
The Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, takes place this weekend at São Paulo's Autódromo José Carlos Pace. And even though both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles have been decided, the Brazilian Grand Prix will be worth a watch as it's a race that almost always packs excitement.
George Russell Gets First F1 Win at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
The Mercedes driver held off his teammate and a pair of Ferraris to capture his first victory on the circuit.
racer.com
Russell fights past Verstappen for first F1 victory in Brazil GP sprint
George Russell has won his first Formula 1 race after a thrilling duel with Max Verstappen for victory in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint. Russell started third behind pole-getter Kevin Magnussen and Verstappen in second, but the Dutchman was the only driver among the frontrunners to start on the medium tire, giving him a grip disadvantage off the line.
ng-sportingnews.com
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2022 result: Highlights and analysis as Russell takes first victory in Formula One in Sao Paulo
George Russell took his first race victory in Formula One at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix in a race that delivered action, drama and overtakes in equal measure. On a special day for Mercedes, who have largely struggled so far this season, Russell's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, came home in P2 as the German team closed out the top of the standings.
ng-sportingnews.com
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying: Kevin Magnussen takes surprise pole for Sprint race in Sao Paulo
It was Haas' Kevin Magnussen who played the conditions perfectly during qualifying to take a surprise pole for the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint race. Putting in the quickest lap on soft tyres with eight minutes left in the session, Mercedes' George Russell then spun off the track to bring out the red flag and before the qualifying could resume, the rain began to fall.
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
SkySports
Sao Paulo GP: Fernando Alonso criticises Esteban Ocon after Alpine team-mates collide in Sprint
Fernando Alonso suggested he was looking forward to his partnership with Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon "finally" being over after the pair ruined each other's races with a collision in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint. Armed with a car that had shown strong pace throughout the weekend and in solid...
racer.com
Technical updates: Sao Paulo GP
For the first time this season, there are no technical upgrades brought by teams to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. With just two races to go until the end of the season and Brazil forming a back-to-back finale with Abu Dhabi next weekend, teams are already focused on their 2023 designs and have not introduced any new parts to their cars for the race in Sao Paulo.
racer.com
Evans leads after WRC Rally Japan’s day one dramas
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Elfyn Evans headed Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville by three seconds after Friday’s drama-filled opening leg decimated the field at WRC Rally Japan. Evans rose above the mayhem of crashes, fires and cancelled and delayed stages to eke out his lead on the tight, twisty asphalt mountain roads around Aichi and give Toyota the overnight lead on its home event.
racer.com
Neuville crashes Toyota’s party on WRC Rally Japan day two
Rally Japan was supposed to be a home-town victory lap for WRC drivers’ and manufacturers’ champs Toyota Gazoo Racing, but Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville is on target to spoil the fun after charging to a second-leg lead in the FIA World Rally Championship’s season finale. The Belgian...
racer.com
Ricciardo receives grid penalty for Magnussen collision in Brazil
Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a three-place grid penalty for triggering the collision with Kevin Magnussen that took both drivers out of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Australian tagged the rear of Magnussen’s car at Turn 8 on the opening lap of the race, pitching Magnussen into a spin that left him in the middle of the track. Magnussen let his car roll backwards to try and escape the oncoming field but Ricciardo attempted to go behind the Haas and the two made further contact, forcing them both out of the race.
racer.com
Magnussen forgot to enjoy leading en route to eighth in Brazil sprint
Kevin Magnussen says he forgot to enjoy leading the sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix but picking up a point in eighth place matched the Haas plan for where he was likely to finish. A stunning qualifying performance on Friday saw Magnussen secure the first pole position of his...
Comments / 0