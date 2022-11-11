Cinema Plus has secured theatrical rights in Australia and New Zealand to Alena Lodkina’s drama “Petrol.” Scheduled for release in March 2023, it has just vowed in main competition at the Marrakech Film Festival following its Locarno world premiere in August. “Petrol” is produced by Kate Laurie, who has already collaborated with Lodkina on her first feature “Strange Colours” and short “There Is No Such Thing as a Jellyfish.” It was funded by Screen Australia, VicScreen, the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, SBS and Orange Entertainment, with Alief on board as its international sales agent. The film – set in Melbourne, where...

