Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas pays tribute to Len Goodman as he exits Dancing with the Stars

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas has written a glowing tribute to her friend Len Goodman, after he retired from Dancing with the Stars this week. Shirley succeeded Len as head judge on Strictly following his retirement from that show at the end of 2016, but he continued on the Dancing with the Stars panel alongside the likes of Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough.
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 10 - November 15 - 9.15pm - ITV1

Slightly later start today, as we take another step towards the vote offs starting. Mike spoke about an embarrassing incident with his mother in law - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnx-fDxStI0. To the relief of many, Hancock will NOT be participating in the next trial, instead that honour will be going to George, Moyles...
Len Goodman

Len has retired from DWTS now and it seemed a pretty emotional goodbye. Did anybody manage to capture his goodbye from Strictly? (I don't mean just his farewell dance on YouTube; I remember him giving a full-on exit speech about how he'll miss the 3 best judges on TV). The...
Good Morning Britain reveals weatherman's past as an EastEnders actor

Good Morning Britain viewers were treated to the revelation that their trusty weatherman was no stranger to being on screen, having acted in EastEnders from 1996 to 1999. And, like his EastEnders character Lenny Wallace, Des brings a sense of fun to everything he does, including meteorology. Richard Madeley spilled...
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
Corrie's only Hope

She is becoming the star of the flagging show, already smarter than both her parents put together and I love it when she makes fun of 'Mama Bear'. She can even make Sam seem interesting and this Stape book plot is excellent. She is becoming the star of the flagging...
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
DS's Favourite Top 5 Xmas Hit - ROUND 11

Benny Hill - Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) The Idols - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Enigma - Sadeness (Part I) I thought the previous round was weak, but (for me, anyway) this must be the weakest so far!. A vote for Enigma. This is quite wonderful. Half...
I'm a Celebrity's Chris Moyles addresses controversial BBC exit

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Chris Moyles has opened up about his controversial BBC exit to fellow campmate Matt Hancock. Moyles was the host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show from 2004 to 2012 when he was controversially ousted from the programme and replaced by Nick Grimshaw.
Variety

‘Bump’ Star Nathalie Morris Talks ‘Petrol’ Which Sells to Australia, New Zealand (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinema Plus has secured theatrical rights in Australia and New Zealand to Alena Lodkina’s drama “Petrol.” Scheduled for release in March 2023, it has just vowed in main competition at the Marrakech Film Festival following its Locarno world premiere in August. “Petrol” is produced by Kate Laurie, who has already collaborated with Lodkina on her first feature “Strange Colours” and short “There Is No Such Thing as a Jellyfish.” It was funded by Screen Australia, VicScreen, the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, SBS and Orange Entertainment, with Alief on board as its international sales agent.  The film – set in Melbourne, where...
EE - Who Was/Is the last Decent Older Character Introduced in the last ten years?

Timothy West year long stint in EastEnders as Stan Carter was very good. Pam managed to feel like a warm and familiar presence in the show within episodes of her arrival, which is a difficult thing to manage. I'll never know why she was axed (and given that she's been brought back several times since, it seems subsequent producers don't either).
Coronations Streets ''far right'' storyline. Really bad?

Is it just me or is this one of the worst storylines Corrie have ever tried to pull off. ITV had a great drama recently depicting the far right. So I'm not sure why they have felt the need to do it on Corrie aswell?. The poor acting does not...
Home and Away: 35th anniversary

So, now its been announced that starting Monday an episode from year of Home and Away will drop on my5 daily in the run up to season return in January,it got me thinking again.... What are our thoughts, wishes, predictions etc for the 35th year of Home and Away??. Posts:...
EastEnders: Biggest mistakes to date.

Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. Killing off Ronnie & Roxy. Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. The decimation of the Older Cast over the last ten years. Every Middle Class character being portrayed as a Villian/Psycho.
Hollyoaks' Norma Crow makes big decision in Warren story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Norma has finally made up her mind about donating her liver to her gravely ill son Warren. Tonight's (November 15) first-look episode saw Norma make a dramatic decision in a plan to get her son Warren a life saving liver transplant. Beginning the episode, Norma let...
The Wonder ending explained: How was Anna surviving without food?

The Wonder spoilers follow. Based on the book of the same name, The Wonder stars Florence Pugh as an English nurse named Lib who is charged with observing a young girl named Anna, who hasn't eaten for months. Various people in the small Irish town believe she is surviving on manna from heaven, which is what Anna too believes.
Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper welcome second child

Former Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper have announced the birth of their second child. Taking to Instagram, Scanlan shared the news that the couple had welcomed a baby girl along with a cute picture of his newborn baby holding his hand. He captioned the post: "3 days ago we met her…. #ScanClan".
Stopped watching

After seeing the posts on this forum, I’ve stopped watching the show this year. The entire drama with Matt Hancock entering the jungle is frankly, too much to bear. He is a serving MP, on salary, and should not be in Australia in the first place. Secondly, he was involved in a deeply shoddy front-bench team who did not handle the COVID-19 response successfully whatsoever and saw several millions die. He also flouted lockdown rules and made major mistakes in his role.

