Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
Chris O'Donnell Thought His Wife Was Going To Get Him Fired From NCIS: Los Angeles
There are numerous benefits to starring in a long-standing franchise such as "NCIS." For one, actors get the chance to be a part of an elite group of shows that so many watch and love. And if there's an itch to expand creatively, the franchise has afforded some of its cast directorial opportunities. Although fans know him best as special agent G. Callen on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Chris O'Donnell has also directed a few episodes of the hit spin-off series.
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
James Arness Confessed ‘Gunsmoke’ Wasted Burt Reynolds’ ‘Best Skill’
According to James Arness, 'Gunsmoke' wasted Burt Reynold's greatest skill, which he took over to his career in feature films.
Sylvester Stallone says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'loathed each other' amid their Hollywood rivalry
Arnold Schwarzenegger almost delivered a knockout punch to Sylvester Stallone's career in the early '90s, according to the Rocky actor. The 76-year-old star of the upcoming Paramount+ mafia drama Tulsa King has elaborated on the former Hollywood rivals' years-long feud in the industry, which came to a head after Stallone accused Schwarzenegger of tricking him into starring alongside Estelle Getty in the critically derided 1992 comedy Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ Star Teases Spinoff’s Shockingly Cool Cross-Country Finds
“Let’s go have a ball all over the country!” was self-described “super nerd” Rick Harrison’s reaction when History proposed a road trip spinoff of Pawn Stars, the hit about his family-owned Las Vegas business. Along for the ride in Pawn Stars Do America, premiering tonight,...
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Jimmy Kimmel discusses his third gig hosting the Oscars and yes, the slap will be addressed
Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Academy Awards in 2023 for the third time after hosting in both 2017 and 2018. The late-night host will be taking the reins after last year’s “the slap heard around the world” incident which saw Will Smith strike Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Kimmel is going to have to mention this at the ceremony, but just how well will that gag land?
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How Dad Johnny & Her Mom Protected Her From Their Fame As She Grew Up
Lily-Rose Depp admitted that her parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis did their best in giving her and her brother Jack as normal of an upbringing as they could. The Idol actress, 23, opened up about how Johnny, 59, and Vanessa, 49, raised her and her brother, 20, in a new interview with Elle published on Wednesday, November 16.
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Is a Deliberately Lopsided Divorce Drama with Irreconcilable Viewpoints
Divorce is hard, or so I’ve been told by hundreds of movies and TV shows — enough to know I never want to go through it, and enough to know many, many people do. Spending time with these people is also hard. There are numerous reasons why — the venting about an ex, the anguish of being alone, the joys of new relationships, etc. — but it boils down to the simple fact that at this moment, these pre-, mid-, and post-divorced folks are not themselves. They’ve been thrown into a space between who they used to be and who...
Sly Stallone remembers “unhealthy” competition with Schwarzenegger
During the action movie heyday of the 1980s and 1990s, two of the biggest stars had a rivalry and competed with one another for box office supremacy. Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger had beef with one another that at one point became “unhealthy,” according to Stallone. In 1991,...
