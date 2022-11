YONKERS − City police are warning people about scam artists who are predominantly targeting members of the local Spanish-speaking immigrant community. Yonkers police said the scammers tell their victims they will share a lottery prize with them in exchange for a cash or jewelry down payment in order to secure legal services or act as collateral. After the cash or jewelry is handed over, police said, the scammer disappears.

