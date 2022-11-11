Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Curbed
The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island
Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph From 1913 Shows Fort Tryon Park Before the Cloisters Were Built
Fort Tryon Park is a 66 acre park established in 1935 that sits at the Northern tip of Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. In this vintage photograph of the area captured two decades prior, you can see the private C.K. Billings Estate along with its impressive arched pathway structure and massive mansion, sitting where The Met Cloisters sits today.
Holiday Train Show set to return to New York City on Nov. 19
NEW YORK -- The Holiday Train Show, an annual tradition, is in motion to return to the Bronx next week.On Thursday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got a behind-the-scenes look at the work to get the popular attraction up and running.It's a different type of Santa's workshop, with crews busy bringing a holiday tradition to life.The Holiday Train Show brings together New York City's famous landmarks.Laura Busse Dolan is making sure the show is on track to open for its 31st year. She is the president of the Kentucky-based company behind the dazzling display "Applied Imagination," which was started by her father."I...
14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
NBC New York
Who Is Serving Up the Best Food in NYC? New List Ranks Top Restaurants
The debate over where to find the best food in New York City is a never-ending exercise bound to make your wallet lighter and your stomach fuller. It's nearly impossible to agree on who cooks up the best dish of food in the Big Apple, but that never stops the time-honored tradition of ranking which restaurants serve up the finest dining.
On the Record with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg: Bail reform focuses on facts, not politics
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been criticized by politicians from both sides of the aisle on bail reform, but Bragg defends his position on the hot-button policy. Bragg said he will follow the data when it comes to bail reform and is confident New York voters support him. “They know […]
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formation
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Sinking ship? Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are in over their heads on Staten Island Ferry comedy club project, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Forget the asbestos and reported infestation of rats and roaches, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have bigger problems on their hands: Their Staten Island Ferry comedy club project is reportedly plagued by hidden costs — much more than the “SNL” friends bargained for.
NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law
The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
therealdeal.com
Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife
Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
Tasting Table
Best Thai Restaurants In New York City
New York City is one of the most important culinary hubs in the entire United States. In addition to its endless array of celebrity-driven hotspots and Michelin-starred restaurants, New York City is also home to nearly every kind of global cuisine in existence. Though its famed Chinatown and Chinese takeout is pretty iconic, Thai food has also grown immensely in popularity. From savory noodle dishes to heartwarming soups, Thai food is generally seen as very flavorful, comforting, and delicious.
Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform
NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
NYC eases path to citizenship for dozens of immigrant military members
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This Veterans Day, New York City is helping ease the path to citizenship for dozens of military members. Immigrants have served in the United States Armed Forces and have defended the U.S. for years. Kwabena Nuamah from the Bronx says he’s proud to be an American citizen this Veterans Day. But […]
Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station
Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.
Comments / 2