Battery Power Podcast Episode 378: The hot stove is (kind of) burning
The hot stove isn’t really firing just yet in the world of Major League Baseball, but it’s getting close. The Atlanta Braves were involved in a few moves this week, and there is plenty to discuss on Episode 378 of the Battery Power Podcast. Topics include the following:
This Day in Braves History: Freddie Freeman is named MVP
1923 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielders Casey Stengel and Bill Cunningham as well as shortstop Dave Bancroft from the New York Giants in exchange for pitchers Joe Oeschger and Bill Southworth. 2015 - The Braves trade shortstop Andrelton Simmons and catcher Jose Briceno to the Angels in exchange for...
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Mike Ford
Mike Ford’s 2022 season included stops in four organizations, including a five-game stay in the majors with the Atlanta Braves. He is a big lefty hitter with some power, but has ultimately struggled to rediscover the brief success he had with the Yankees back in 2019. How Acquired. Atlanta...
Braves News: Jesse Chavez returns, season reviews, more
The Braves continue to be a relatively active team early in the offseason, even if the moves have generally been on the periphery of the roster so far for Atlanta. Saturday’s move was bringing back a familiar face in Jesse Chavez. This comes one day after signing a reliever who is a few years removed from dominance, in Nick Anderson. Of course, it is generally expected among the Braves’ community that they will make a more significant move to fill the gap left by Dansby Swanson at shortstop, or at least somehow otherwise fill the gap in value left by Dansby’s potential departure. None of the major free agents have signed yet, however (excluding Edwin Diaz’ contract), so there is no rush.
