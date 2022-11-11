The Braves continue to be a relatively active team early in the offseason, even if the moves have generally been on the periphery of the roster so far for Atlanta. Saturday’s move was bringing back a familiar face in Jesse Chavez. This comes one day after signing a reliever who is a few years removed from dominance, in Nick Anderson. Of course, it is generally expected among the Braves’ community that they will make a more significant move to fill the gap left by Dansby Swanson at shortstop, or at least somehow otherwise fill the gap in value left by Dansby’s potential departure. None of the major free agents have signed yet, however (excluding Edwin Diaz’ contract), so there is no rush.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO