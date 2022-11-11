Read full article on original website
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
Voters support abortion rights in all five states with ballot measures
(The Hill) – Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan on Tuesday approved ballot measures enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions, while those in traditional red states Montana and Kentucky rejected measures that would have restricted access to reproductive care. The votes signal strength to effort to support abortion...
How Americans voted for abortion rights, in one chart
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Americans have had six chances to vote directly on laws that would affect their access to abortion — once last summer in Kansas and five in this year’s midterm elections. Every single time, voters have pushed for abortion rights. Abortion...
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
Amy Coney Barrett Cracks Joke About Abortion Rights Protesters With Federalist Society
Her quip came to the delight of a roomful of right-wing lawyers.
The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion
"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
Voices: Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening
It was a truth universally acknowledged among pundits that voters don’t care about abortion. To be fair, those pundits weren’t just making broad conjectures: polling data did suggest that abortion rights weren’t voters’ top concern. Take, for example, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released in September. It put abortion as the fifth most important issue for midterm voters, behind the economy, education and schools, inflation, and crime (but before immigration and climate change).And yet, there was room for nuance, even in those early days. Polling data should be taken with at least a grain of salt, because it’s never...
Kayleigh McEnany acknowledges abortion rights played part in midterms but says issue will ‘go away’
The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in an appearance on Fox News on Thursday that Republicans’ poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm election was attributable in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade — but that the abortion issue will “go away” in the long run. “Roe v Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” Ms McEnany, Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, said. “The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin...
The Right Is Waging Anti-Trans War Against an Abortion Bill
If polling on abortion rights holds true, Michigan’s Proposition Three should win handily. The ballot measure would enshrine reproductive freedoms, in a state with strong public support for abortion rights.But that’s not what Michigan voters hear about the proposition when they watch TV. There, millions of dollars worth of advertising show tearful children and ominous dripping syringes. “If Proposal Three passes, minors as young as 10 or 11 will be able to receive this prescription [for hormone blockers] without the consent of their parents, or their parents even knowing,” a voiceover warns on one such ad. “They call it ‘reproductive...
It Was a Huge Night for Abortion Rights — Even in Kentucky
“The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the Supreme Court’s majority opinion striking down 50 years of federal protection for abortion earlier this year. The words unleashed chaos across the U.S., casting innumerable patients and providers into legal limbo. By election day, abortion was inaccessible in more than a quarter of the country, thanks to pre-exsisting laws that went into effect following the Court’s decision. Now, the citizens have finally had their say: in at least 4 out of 5 states where abortion rights were on...
Abortion Rights Are a Winning Strategy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In state after state on Election Day, voters sent a resounding message: “Abortion rights matter to us.”. They didn’t only matter in California and Vermont, where voters chose to guarantee abortion rights...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend.Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate women's constitutional protections for abortion was only the beginning of a broader erosion of rights. So she backed Democrats in her state of Pennsylvania, where the party flipped a U.S. Senate seat and won the contest for governor against a pair of Donald Trump loyalists.A government dominated by Republicans, Cohen said, "would...
Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the...
In the midterm elections, women were motivated by the abortion issue — among others
Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in Tuesday's elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy.
The 2022 Midterm Elections Had a Major Impact on Abortion Rights in These 5 States
This story has been updated to reflect the 2022 midterm election results. It’s been, to say the least, a difficult year for abortion access, as the June overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court set the stage for reproductive rights to be challenged in all 50 states. However, as the results of the 2022 midterm elections come in, it appears some major victories for the abortion-rights movement were won across the country. Below, see the five states where abortion rights were impacted most by the outcome of the midterms:
Pro-Choice Won In These 5 States Where Abortion Was On The Ballot
Political analysts, polls, and advocates were saying the same thing for months: abortion was going to be what motivated people to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v Jackson Health Organization decision back in June, any federal protections for abortion were repealed. The power to allow or ban abortions is now left in the hands of the states — a power that many have flexed without hesitation.
