A Community Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed
Community is back! The joke about six seasons and a movie has now come to fruition, as it’s been confirmed that the popular NBC series will make its mark one more time on Peacock. The film was announced on the show’s Twitter account, with Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacos, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong set to return to their original roles. Dan Harmon has been confirmed to write the feature as well. That means Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase remain unclear. In terms of Chase, it’s highly unlikely that the actor will return here. It’s been no secret that Chase wasn’t particularly liked behind the scenes, with Chase reportedly getting into arguments with cast and crew members. However, it was a racial slur that eventually sent Chase packing, with him being killed off in the series.
The Expendabelles Spin-off Is No Longer Happening
We’re a little less than a year away from getting the final chapter of the Expendables franchise, though there are several spin-offs in the works following Expendables 4. However, it appears that the longest-developed project has officially been scrapped. Expendabelles was one of the spin-offs confirmed back in 2012, with Legally Blonde screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith tapped to pen the script. The film seemed to be on track when a logline was released in 2014, where “An elite group of highly trained female mercenaries are brought together for a covert hostage rescue mission.” Now this logline came after the misfire of the supposed original logline, which saw the female operatives pose as sex workers to infiltrate an island lair. The official synopsis does confirm that the mercenaries will penetrate the island lair, though it’s not confirmed if the script was changed following the backlash of the ladies having to pose as sex workers.
The Secret Invasion Trailer Looks Promising
Maybe it’s premature to think so, but after watching the trailer, it almost feels as though the MCU might be finding its edge once again with Secret Invasion as a faction of the Skrulls, those notorious, shapeshifting aliens that have been villains in the comics, appear to be intent on taking over the world while Talos and his own people are bound and determined to work with the human race to make sure this doesn’t happen. At least, that appears to be the gist of things at the moment, as it’s a little too easy to think that those running the MCU might make it appear as something it’s not to ease the minds of those that are ready to see Nick Fury and other heroes back in action. The six-episode series is set to arrive at Disney+ in the spring of 2023, and that’s plenty of time for people to start talking and theorizing over what will happen and how it will fit into the rest of the MCU. To date, the franchise has been an uncertain place that has a future but at the same time hasn’t been clear when it comes to what’s going to happen.
Critical Role Web Series and Its Other Extensions
Critical Role may have started as a simple yet genius live broadcast of a Dungeons & Dragons playthrough with some voice actor friends as a group known as Vox Machina. Still, since its first campaign began, the Critical Role name has become a much larger production and beyond, as noted from the various extensions from simple playthroughs of Dungeons & Dragons. From its origins as a group of voice actors in a friend group playing Dungeons & Dragons together on Twitch to The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video and beyond, Critical Role has made a name for itself as not only an avid group of Dungeons & Dragons fans but as creative voices that can quickly build upon its existing universe with high originality. Critical Role could expand further than the books, comics, series, and more that have already been released. Below, we’ve detailed Critical Role, the web series, The Legend of Vox Machina, and more of the extensions of Critical Role.
The Ryan Reynolds Christmas Feature Spirited Has Released A New Trailer
Ryan Reynolds is back. Again. Following the rollercoaster of emotions regarding Deadpool 3, the latest feature from the actor sees him putting on his dancing shoes for his upcoming Christmas feature, Spirited. It’s the classic Charles Dickens story of the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visiting a grumpy Scrooge aka Clint Briggs. The twist here is that the perspective is told from the ghosts, which are played by Will Ferrell. The feature is directed by Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family), with the writing credits going to Anders and John Morris.
Which children’s movies are getting a horror makeover
With a constant stream of reboots, remakes, and revamps of the same old movies and shows, turning on the television gets boring these days. While not everyone is a fan of rehashing shows and movies time and time again, we still flock to these retellings to see how they stack up to our personal favorites. But sometimes a director has a crazy idea for how they want to redo an oldie but goodie and runs with it.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' tops box office, scoring second-biggest opening of the year
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was the second-biggest opening in 2022, bringing in $180 million from the United States and Canada in its debut weekend.
90s Anime That Every Fan Should Watch
Animes are golden and exciting to watch with the immersive storyline, attractive abilities, and high-tier animations that fans experience today. However, there are pioneers of Anime that paved the way for the quality of animes we enjoy in today’s world. These animes came at the fans with top-tier stories and animations of the previous times but still impacted the fandom. Many anime fans started their journey by reading manga or watching the animes of these franchises, keeping them hooked. Let us check out the 90s animes that every fan should watch, enjoy and experience nostalgia with friends and family.
Wholesome Comedy Animes You Should Watch In 2022
It’s great to enjoy Shonen and super-powered animes, but that’s not all there is to the anime fandom. Animes have different genres, and there is more to enjoy with the old and new animes. One genre is a comedy, which gives a different feel to super-powered animes like Naruto and Akame ga Kill. Depending on the anime plot, it focuses on making you laugh while enjoying the slice-of-life feeling. Let’s check out a list of wholesome comedy animes you should consider watching with friends and family in 2022.
5 Horror Monsters That Could be Immortal
There’s plot armor for nearly every occasion in the cinematic world, but horror monsters tend to benefit the most at times since people love to be scared, but they also love to stay in their comfort zone so that they don’t feel too challenged and don’t have to get used to something different with every movie. There are arguments to be made when it comes to horror movies, one of the greatest bits of plot armor to be found is the idea that some movie monsters are immortal and can’t be killed no matter how much damage they take. That’s rather accurate considering that some movie monsters have been seen as nearly invulnerable, while others have been able to shake off the kind of damage that would annihilate any run-of-the-mill villains that couldn’t hang. Plus, some of the best villains that are more or less immortal have supernatural backstories that build into the reason why they’re able to last.
Night At The Museum Trilogy
A night at a historical museum where all things come to life at Night may sound scary, considering both the elements: a museum and resurrection. However, this Disney production is a fantasy comedy series based on a children’s book by Milan Trenc. The creators have beautifully picturized live-action and computer-animated features, bringing an exciting appeal to the historical facts and figures.
Movie Review: Action Point
One of the few things that Johnny Knoxville has been known for over the years is the amount of hilarity that he’s been able to provide to his fans, and Action Point brings that same kind of strange, crazy energy to the forefront so that the fans can see a bit more of the same ridiculous humor that has made Knoxville so legendary. This movie wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but it was something that was fun to watch considering that brought the same type of humor that Jackass is so well known for, and used it in a way that feels more like a real-world setting. Granted, a park such as Action Point probably would have been shut down by court order, which would be enforced as much as possible, but it is, after all, based on the real Action Point theme park that was created in 1979 in New Jersey. The fact is that Knoxville downplays the fact that several people did die in the real case, and ramps up the humor in this movie to make it appear that it’s less of a problem than it really was. There’s nothing terribly wrong with that to be fair since it keeps the movie from being too depressing, but at the same time, there might be people that have an issue with it. Then again, some folks take issue with pretty much anything these days.
Anime Eye Powers Every Fan Wants In Reality
It’s common to have dreams and wishes that count for everyone in different parts of the world. However, dreams and desires come differently to anime fans since what they want seems unique in many ways. Most anime fans dream of having supernatural abilities, while others wish for the perfect scenario of the main character. One particular wish common among anime fans is to have special anime eye powers to use for themselves. So, let us check through the anime eye powers every anime fan wants to have in this reality.
King Shark Will Be Sticking Around
Comic book movies are filled with a large number of ridiculous and sometimes eye-rolling characters that couldn’t possibly exist in the real world, but that’s the allure of the genre and more than that, these are the types of characters that a lot of us have grown up idolizing or at least enjoying. King Shark is a character that’s been seen in a number of different ways, usually in relation to the Flash or Aquaman, as many would be willing to admit, but his assignment to Task Force X is without a doubt one of his greatest appearances outside of the comics since not only did the character end up being well done, the simplistic nature of the character was fun since Sylvester Stallone took on the character and made him sound kind of vicious at times, but also remarkably childlike when it came to his intelligence. There might have been a few fans that had something to say about this, and they might have felt a certain way about Nanaue’s lack of intelligence, but the fact is that he still came off as a great character. The best part is that Stallone is ready to take on the character again, the voice-over at least.
Movie Review: The Unfolding
Let’s put it this way, The Unfolding was an attempt at something that could have been great had the budget been more impressive and if the script had been a little more direct. In a big way, this movie feels like an offshoot of the Paranormal Activity franchise thanks to the found footage style of filming that a lot of people have taken to over the years. The idea of the world being on the brink of nuclear war is an interesting part of this movie that is brought in now and again, as though to remind the audience that something terrible is imminent, even though it doesn’t appear to be that serious to anyone other than the actors who don’t look that worried. Of course, when a malevolent spirit is said to inhabit the house, it’s kind of a growing concern that’s tough to ignore in favor of world news when one really thinks about it. But for much of the movie, those who are essentially stuck in this home don’t exactly react in ways that might make one think that they’re truly afraid. Mild concern becomes a part of the story that’s easy to see and relate to, but outright terror doesn’t appear to be something that this movie was meant to inspire. It if was, then someone must have missed the memo.
Modernized Classic “A Cinderella Story”
There is something unique and touching about the classic tales we’ve been listening to since a very young age, from folktales like Aladdin to princesses and fairy legends such as Rapunzel. Disney has effortlessly delivered several characters and stories that have an emotional attachment to many young kids even today. One such famous story that every girl relates to is Cinderella.
The Legacy of the MCU Feels Uncertain
If the MCU has become a divisive landscape, it’s largely due to the fact that people aren’t willing to move forward in a manner that satisfies the majority of the fans and is set to state that the heroes and villains being brought into the light are often said to be superior to those that helped them to exist in the first place. Well, that’s one reason anyway, and it’s one more reason why the legacy of the MCU feels as though it’s in jeopardy at this time since the characters that are being brought to prominence at this time don’t always feel as though they’ve earned it, even though there are ways to justify this lack. From Ironheart to She-Hulk to Kate Bishop to the (possibly) new Black Widow that will keep the MCU moving forward, it feels as though the legacy of the franchise is starting to fray at the edges even as they solidify into another supposedly strong core that will redefine the MCU in a way that many fans have already spoken out about. The characters that are being brought forth at this time, and the characters that might still remain when Phase 5 kicks off, aren’t exactly pulling the same weight that the original characters did, though we’re being made to believe that they’re carrying even more on their shoulders.
Was Idiocracy a Prophetic Movie?
How many of you have seen Idiocracy after it first appeared in 2006? Remember how much you laughed during the movie, at the absurdity of the things that were going on? You were probably thinking, “there’s no way that will happen to the world; it’s just comedy,” right?
