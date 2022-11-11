Read full article on original website
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
Prince George’s, Montgomery County Leaders Part Of Moore Transition Team
Representatives from Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will play key roles in Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s transition team, which is being implemented to ensure the administration is prepared and well-versed in the issues affecting every corner of the state when they take office in January. The team will be...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Council Congratulates Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller
Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement on behalf of the Council congratulating Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller on their victory in Tuesday’s Gubernatorial General Election. “The Council congratulates Wes Moore and Aruna Miller on their successful bid to become Maryland’s next governor...
WJLA
Youngkin proposes new history standards, including teaching patriotism in Va. schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is overhauling former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration’s proposal that would have set history and social science standards in Virginia schools. Youngkin’s VDOE’s new draft proposal would determine what students learn about American history...
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
District readies hypothermia centers as temperatures drop
WASHINGTON — The dramatic drop in temperatures may have caught some of us off guard, but the District is prepared. Hypothermia shelters are ready to provide safe and warm shelter for those in need. Laura Zeilinger, the Director of the DC Department of Human Services said, “We judge our...
Lierman names leaders for transition to state comptroller
Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman (D) unveiled on Thursday the leaders of a transition team that will help her prepare to take the helm of the state’s... The post Lierman names leaders for transition to state comptroller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
MD public school football playoffs 2nd round coverage
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of Maryland teams in Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland. Game of the Week: 4A – No. 4 Einstein at No. 1 Blair 4A – No. 3 seed Laurel at No. 2 seed Paint Branch 4A – No. 7 Gaithersburg at No. 3 Churchill 3A – […]
Bay Net
Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland
– The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE...
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WJLA
DC Weather: Chilly start to Monday with temps in the upper 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Most of the DMV is waking up to a freezing start for the new week. A Freeze Warning has been issued until 9 a.m. Monday for the District of Columbia, the I-95 corridor through central Maryland and portions of northern Virginia where the growing season will end. There is no need for the warning in areas where the growing season has already come to an end.
WJLA
BetMGM opens sports betting pre-registration in Maryland
MARYLAND (7News) — Sports betting is expected to be made legal in Maryland this month and a number of casinos are launching sportsbooks, which are only available in person for anyone over the age of 21. The launch of Maryland sports betting will complement recent BetMGM additions in the DMV area like the launch of a retail sportsbook at MGM National Harbor, a partnership with the Washington Nationals, and becoming the first official gaming partner for the Baltimore Ravens.
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
GOP’s Pro-Secession Pick for Maryland AG Refuses to Concede Landslide Loss
Apparently opting to overlook the humiliating fact that he is behind his opponent by 300,000 votes, Republican nominee Michael Peroutka said Thursday he would not concede the race for Maryland attorney general. In an email to supporters first flagged on Twitter by Derek Willis, a data journalist teaching at the University of Maryland, Peroutka alleged that “many odd and suspicious incidents were reported by poll watchers, and more reports are being gathered today.” The 70-year-old retired lawyer, who holds virulently neo-confederate and pro-secessionist views, said he would “investigate these strange occurrences and I do not plan to concede the race.” He did not elaborate on his claims, but took a moment to call his Democratic opponent, Rep. Anthony Brown (MD), “presumptuous” for claiming victory. Brown, a three-term congressman and two-term lieutenant governor, was projected to win on Wednesday by the Associated Press, making him the state’s first Black attorney general. The Maryland State Board of Elections told The Washington Post that it was investigating Peroutka’s allegations, but had not yet found any evidence to substantiate them.
WTOP
Marylanders vote to legalize recreational marijuana, what to expect next
Beginning July 1, 2023, smoking, possessing and growing marijuana will be legal in Maryland for adults 21 and over. Once in effect, those 21 and over can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. More than 1.5 ounces but less than 2.5 ounces will result in a civil fine of up to $250.
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
Nottingham MD
Freeze Warning issued for Baltimore area
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Baltimore area. The warning will be in effect for Baltimore County, Harford County, Baltimore City, and much of central Maryland from midnight through 9 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. Sub-freezing temperatures of around 28 to 32 degrees...
