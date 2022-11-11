ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Blow The NFL’s Best Game of the Season

The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 on the 2022 NFL season, after the team blew a 17-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 33-30 in overtime. The Bills had their ups and down the entire game but it was their inability to make plays when they needed it the most against one of the NFL's best offenses, as well as making mistakes on offense and not capitalizing on downs they desperately needed.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings

Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Mafia Favorite Returns To Buffalo This Afternoon

This afternoon Bills Mafia will be cheering for someone wearing opponents' colors as one of the favorite players of Bills fans returns to Western New York this afternoon. Bills Mafia will be cheering for "Horrible Harry" Harrison Phillips who is back in Buffalo with his new team the Minnesota Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy