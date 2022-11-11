Read full article on original website
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
Josh Allen Runs Off the Field After Noticing Buffalo Media
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is always in the news and for good reason, he's arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and also arguably the most valuable player to his team. Allen has been in the news more lately this week, not for his play on the field, but...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
The Buffalo Bills Blow The NFL’s Best Game of the Season
The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 on the 2022 NFL season, after the team blew a 17-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 33-30 in overtime. The Bills had their ups and down the entire game but it was their inability to make plays when they needed it the most against one of the NFL's best offenses, as well as making mistakes on offense and not capitalizing on downs they desperately needed.
The One Reason The Bills Won’t Win The Super Bowl
If you want to win a Super Bowl you need certain things to go right and it seems since week two the Buffalo Bills' luck has been running out. The Bills lost a heartbreaking game at home to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday on a game-ending Josh Allen interception in overtime.
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
NFL Officiating Says a Big Bills Play Shouldn’t Have Counted
It's one of the roughest mornings that Buffalo Bills fans have faced in a long time -- probably since January, if we're being honest. The Bills blew a 17-point lead in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings and lost 33-30 in overtime. Many NFL fans have deemed yesterday's game...
What uniforms the Bills, Vikings will wear in Week 10
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills (6-2) and Minnesota Vikings (7-1) will wear during their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. At the time of posting, the Vikings have yet to announce an official uniform combo for Sunday. This is the most-likely option based on the Bills’ announcement.
Buffalo’s Cam Lewis Talks About Justin Jefferson’s Incredible 4th Down Catch
Bills Mafia is still reeling this morning from the gut punch 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home yesterday. The Bills had their chances to put the game away but it was one incredible catch by the Vikings wide receiver that kept the Vikings in the game. It was...
Bills Player Says He Doesn’t Like Blue Cheese or Ranch with Wings
The Buffalo Bills are now in the second-half of their 2022 regular season schedule. After a great start to the season, the Bills suffered a disappointing loss against the New York Jets on the road. The offense played its worst game of the season and if the Bills want to...
Bills Mafia Favorite Returns To Buffalo This Afternoon
This afternoon Bills Mafia will be cheering for someone wearing opponents' colors as one of the favorite players of Bills fans returns to Western New York this afternoon. Bills Mafia will be cheering for "Horrible Harry" Harrison Phillips who is back in Buffalo with his new team the Minnesota Vikings.
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium this afternoon. It's just the second 1 pm home game so far this regular season. The Bills are still atop the AFC standings at 6-2, holding a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs with a head-to-head victory.
Bills’ Superstar Rocking Retro “Goat Head” Jersey Before Sunday’s Game
It seems that everyone is loving the retro look in Western New York. Ahead of this afternoon's home game against the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills' fan favorite Dion Dawkins arrives showing "One Buffalo" love for the other pro team in Buffalo. Check out this video of Dawkins rocking the old...
Josh Allen Expected To Start For The Bills Against Vikings
It looks like Bills Mafia will get their wish for tomorrow's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Josh Allen who is listed as questionable and has been day to day at practice is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport twitted out that Matt Barkley, who is...
Josh Allen BREAKING: QB Roster Move Reveals Injury Decision for Bills vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL campaign by hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Josh Allen in line to play.
Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live game updates from NFL Week 10
Much of the buzz surrounding today’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings has been about the status of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and whether or not he will play today. An elbow injury has led to Allen listed as “questionable” for the game, although he practiced on Friday.
