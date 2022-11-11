ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Variety

‘The Calling,’ From David E. Kelley, Is a Preposterous Crime Drama: TV Review

"The Talmud teaches us to see a single human being as the whole world," declares Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), in Peacock's new crime series "The Calling. "That each person is entitled to infinite respect and concern. Everyone is precious." It may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the work of David E. Kelley, in which everything ultimately returns to the legal arena, that Avraham is deploying this wisdom not as mere spiritual teachings but by way of explaining his method of interrogation.
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series

The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez star as their characters from “Criminal Minds,” while Zach Gilford and Josh Stewart appear as recurring roles. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which...
TMZ.com

Tim Murphy In 'Jurassic Park' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Joseph Mazzello was just 10 years old when he was first cast as Tim Murphy -- the young smarty pants who is intrigued by dinosaurs before getting hunted by them -- in the classic action film "Jurassic Park" back in 1993. Joe was cast alongside Laura Dern as...
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Variety

Richard Eustis, Screenwriter and Creator of ‘Head of the Class,’ Dies at 86

Richard Eustis, an Emmy-award winning screenwriter and co-creator of 1986 ABC sitcom “Head of the Class,” died Oct. 30 at the age of 86 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Eustis served as one-half of the writing team Eustis and Elias, along with writer and director Michael Elias, who together created the high school sitcom, which ran for five seasons from 1986 to 1991. The show followed a group of gifted high school students in the Individualized Honors Program at a fictional Manhattan high school called Millard Fillmore, along with their history teacher Charlie Moore, who was portrayed by Howard Hesseman. The...
UPI News

Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
WWD

Jeff Wilbusch Found Acting Through Economics and Music

“Look, to be honest, I’ve never read a character like this,” says Jeff Wilbusch. The actor stars in “The Calling,” a crime drama series created by David E. Kelley for Peacock. Wilbusch leads the show as Avraham Avraham, a detective who brings an unconventional approach to his investigations, relying heavily on religion and spirituality to guide his process.More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesCelebrities at Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW Presentation “I thought to myself, ‘wow, what a character: going to the precinct in the morning and then in the afternoon reading the Stoics.’ It...

