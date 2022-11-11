HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The box culvert underneath the Washington bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th will be replaced after action Tuesday by the Hutchinson City Council. "We got KDOT to agree to pause our federal grant for the TA program, while we do an emergency repair of the box," said Jeff Schenk with the city's engineering department. "We signed a contract with JEO, they have designed it, they reached out to all of the local contractors in the area that perform this type of work, under the intention of having the box done by April 1, so that way we can have the overlay done and have the bicycle boulevard open in early spring. Of course, that is a pretty aggressive schedule. Only one contractor was able to provide a number and had a crew available. That was Reese Construction."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO