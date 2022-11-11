ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Hutchinson community blood drive coming up later this month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next Red Cross Hutchinson community blood drive will begin Monday, November 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 201 E. Sherman, continue on Tuesday November 29 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and conclude on Wednesday, November 30th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army still seeking December volunteers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Major D.J. James with the Hutchinson Salvation Army, they could still use some help for some of their upcoming events in December. They still need volunteers to help set up the Salvation Army's Toy Shop between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. December 12, 13 and 14. Two-hour shifts are available.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army still signing up families for holiday help

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army in Hutchinson is still signing up families who need Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance. If your family has children 12 and under, you can sign up online at https://saangeltree.org/. If it's just teens and adults, sign up here. Or, if you need help, you can still go to their office.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

TECH Gala Saturday sold out

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 TECH Gala is coming up Saturday at Memorial Hall in Hutchinson and the event is sold out. The doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the program and live auction starting at 7:30 p.m. A full list of live and silent auction items is available...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Health Department at Third Thursday as part of Great American Smokeout

RENO COUNTY — The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.® on November 17, 2022, is an opportunity for those who smoke or use tobacco to consider quitting, not only for one day, but for a lifetime. Those who participate will be joining thousands of others across the country in taking an important step towards living their best smoke free life.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson officer is KLETC basic training class president

RENO COUNTY — Twenty new law enforcement officers, including one from Hutchinson, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Nov. 11 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium near Yoder. New Hutchinson officer, Kody Kuhlman, was named Class President of the 301st Basic Training...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City council approves box culvert for Washington Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The box culvert underneath the Washington bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th will be replaced after action Tuesday by the Hutchinson City Council. "We got KDOT to agree to pause our federal grant for the TA program, while we do an emergency repair of the box," said Jeff Schenk with the city's engineering department. "We signed a contract with JEO, they have designed it, they reached out to all of the local contractors in the area that perform this type of work, under the intention of having the box done by April 1, so that way we can have the overlay done and have the bicycle boulevard open in early spring. Of course, that is a pretty aggressive schedule. Only one contractor was able to provide a number and had a crew available. That was Reese Construction."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Central Christian School students spreading message

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The children of Central Christian School (CCS) in Hutchinson, have a cross-continental message to send, and have partnered with Samaritan's Purse for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) to send it. "Samaritan's Purse is a ministry ," explained CCS elementary principal Judy Parsons. "They have churches that they...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

One person killed in Hutchinson fire Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. At 12:17 p.m. today, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 4506 East Avenue G for a report of a structure fire. When they got there, fire crews reported a 2 ½ story home with heavy smoke showing from the front of the home.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

I-135 ramps in Newton to be closed this week

NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT plans to close two I-135 ramps in Newton on different days this week for a pavement-marking project. The northbound ramp at First Street will close Wednesday, Nov. 16. The southbound ramp at Broadway will close Thursday, Nov. 17. Each closure will be from around 9...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Dreaming of Snow Days

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson airport looking for people

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

I-135 to slow through Newton starting Monday

NEWTON, Kan. — Bridge work will restrict traffic on I-135 between the north and south side of Newton starting Monday, November 21. I-135 between the U.S. 50 junctions on the north and south sides of Newton will be restricted to one lane in both directions. The traffic restriction is...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

West First closed at BNSF tracks in Newton this week

NEWTON, Kan. — West First Street in Newton is closed at the BNSF Railroad crossing this week for pavement repairs at the tracks. The railroad also did work at the Main Street crossing earlier this month. Work on the First Street crossing will be complete by end of day...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Shared workspace to be use of Hutchinson building

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A shared workspace concept is coming to the Salt City. According to information first reported by REJournals, International Workplace Group will be opening a shared workplace center at the corner of 23rd and Waldron, in the building where AgTrax used to be before moving downtown. Regus...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy