Home for the Holidays to benefit Interfaith Housing is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Interfaith Housing Home for the Holidays Christmas Tree Auction and Open House is coming up Saturday, November 19 at 1326 E Avenue A in Hutchinson. Join Interfaith from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for some Christmas goodies. They will have pictures with Santa, a...
Hutchinson community blood drive coming up later this month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next Red Cross Hutchinson community blood drive will begin Monday, November 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 201 E. Sherman, continue on Tuesday November 29 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and conclude on Wednesday, November 30th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salvation Army still seeking December volunteers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Major D.J. James with the Hutchinson Salvation Army, they could still use some help for some of their upcoming events in December. They still need volunteers to help set up the Salvation Army's Toy Shop between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. December 12, 13 and 14. Two-hour shifts are available.
Salvation Army still signing up families for holiday help
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army in Hutchinson is still signing up families who need Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance. If your family has children 12 and under, you can sign up online at https://saangeltree.org/. If it's just teens and adults, sign up here. Or, if you need help, you can still go to their office.
TECH Gala Saturday sold out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 TECH Gala is coming up Saturday at Memorial Hall in Hutchinson and the event is sold out. The doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the program and live auction starting at 7:30 p.m. A full list of live and silent auction items is available...
Health Department at Third Thursday as part of Great American Smokeout
RENO COUNTY — The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.® on November 17, 2022, is an opportunity for those who smoke or use tobacco to consider quitting, not only for one day, but for a lifetime. Those who participate will be joining thousands of others across the country in taking an important step towards living their best smoke free life.
Hutchinson officer is KLETC basic training class president
RENO COUNTY — Twenty new law enforcement officers, including one from Hutchinson, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Nov. 11 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium near Yoder. New Hutchinson officer, Kody Kuhlman, was named Class President of the 301st Basic Training...
City council approves box culvert for Washington Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The box culvert underneath the Washington bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th will be replaced after action Tuesday by the Hutchinson City Council. "We got KDOT to agree to pause our federal grant for the TA program, while we do an emergency repair of the box," said Jeff Schenk with the city's engineering department. "We signed a contract with JEO, they have designed it, they reached out to all of the local contractors in the area that perform this type of work, under the intention of having the box done by April 1, so that way we can have the overlay done and have the bicycle boulevard open in early spring. Of course, that is a pretty aggressive schedule. Only one contractor was able to provide a number and had a crew available. That was Reese Construction."
New coordinator's job is to connect families to resources
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new Reno Connections Community Care Coordinator, Valerie Taylor wants to help families get connected to the help they are looking for, but you need to go see her in person at her new office in the Hutchinson Public Library to be able to best make that happen.
Central Christian School students spreading message
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The children of Central Christian School (CCS) in Hutchinson, have a cross-continental message to send, and have partnered with Samaritan's Purse for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) to send it. "Samaritan's Purse is a ministry ," explained CCS elementary principal Judy Parsons. "They have churches that they...
Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
One person killed in Hutchinson fire Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. At 12:17 p.m. today, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 4506 East Avenue G for a report of a structure fire. When they got there, fire crews reported a 2 ½ story home with heavy smoke showing from the front of the home.
I-135 ramps in Newton to be closed this week
NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT plans to close two I-135 ramps in Newton on different days this week for a pavement-marking project. The northbound ramp at First Street will close Wednesday, Nov. 16. The southbound ramp at Broadway will close Thursday, Nov. 17. Each closure will be from around 9...
Dreaming of Snow Days
There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
I-135 to slow through Newton starting Monday
NEWTON, Kan. — Bridge work will restrict traffic on I-135 between the north and south side of Newton starting Monday, November 21. I-135 between the U.S. 50 junctions on the north and south sides of Newton will be restricted to one lane in both directions. The traffic restriction is...
West First closed at BNSF tracks in Newton this week
NEWTON, Kan. — West First Street in Newton is closed at the BNSF Railroad crossing this week for pavement repairs at the tracks. The railroad also did work at the Main Street crossing earlier this month. Work on the First Street crossing will be complete by end of day...
Shared workspace to be use of Hutchinson building
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A shared workspace concept is coming to the Salt City. According to information first reported by REJournals, International Workplace Group will be opening a shared workplace center at the corner of 23rd and Waldron, in the building where AgTrax used to be before moving downtown. Regus...
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
Chicago will play Salina's Stiefel Theatre this spring
A band in the Rock an Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May. Chicago is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 23 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $93 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy...
