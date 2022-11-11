Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
Gentle Expert Memorycare to host 15th annual candlelighting event
Gentle Expert Memorycare (GEM) will hold their 15th annual candlelighting event today, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at St. Andrews By-the-Sea located in Nags Head. The candlelighting is to honor our veterans and loved ones living with memory loss, as well as those who have passed, as November is National Alzheimers Disease Awareness Month. The candlelighting will begin promptly at 2 p.m.
31st Annual Kites with Lights and Hangin’ with Santa
Kites with Lights November 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. Hangin’ with Santa at Kitty Hawk Kites: Friday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. With the holiday season right around the corner,...
OBX Holiday Market Guide: Shop local this Christmas season!
What better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than shopping for gifts that friends and family will love? Luckily there are plenty of local holiday markets up and down the OBX coast that will make Christmas shopping a breeze. Shop small and shop local this season!. Please...
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Holiday Lights at the Beach starts for cars Nov. 18, bicyclists get free preview Nov. 17
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Holiday Lights at the Beach is back again this year at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, with a special new event to kick things off. Bicyclists get the first look at this year’s display for free as part of the event’s Holiday Bike Night.
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
WinterLights Locals Night on November 27
Tickets are limited, therefore, reserve your tickets online early. The doors open at 6:00 PM and guests must reserve tickets online, and in addition to the food or dry goods donations, residents are required to show proof of Dare County, Currituck County or Ocracoke Island residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Pre-opening donation collection begins at 5:00 PM. Recommended items for the food drive include canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; toilet paper and paper towels. There are no rain checks with these free tickets. For parking and additional details visit elizabethangardens.org.
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
10 animals found dead inside Portsmouth home
Police are now investigating after several animals were found dead inside a home in Portsmouth Thursday.
Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens fire in parking lot
On Wednesday night while the pastor was away, choir rehearsal, which is made up of around 20 people, was held as usual while Deacon Jasper Lewis patrols the parking lot.
'My heart just broke' | Friends remember Virginia Beach woman found dead in Mexico Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night, the Virginia Beach small business community came together to honor Kandace Florence. "She was a light. She just lit up a room. Had the cutest little dimples, brightest smile." That's how Pattie Ditewig and Michelle Odom describe their friend Kandace. Kandace ran a...
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service dog
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
2 men shot on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday night. This marks the second shooting in one day for the city. The police department tweeted about the shooting, saying it happened in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard. Police didn't say exactly what led up...
Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS - Currituck County, North Carolina
