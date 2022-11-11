ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Shores, NC

obxtoday.com

Gentle Expert Memorycare to host 15th annual candlelighting event

Gentle Expert Memorycare (GEM) will hold their 15th annual candlelighting event today, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at St. Andrews By-the-Sea located in Nags Head. The candlelighting is to honor our veterans and loved ones living with memory loss, as well as those who have passed, as November is National Alzheimers Disease Awareness Month. The candlelighting will begin promptly at 2 p.m.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

31st Annual Kites with Lights and Hangin’ with Santa

Kites with Lights November 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. Hangin’ with Santa at Kitty Hawk Kites: Friday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. With the holiday season right around the corner,...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

OBX Holiday Market Guide: Shop local this Christmas season!

What better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than shopping for gifts that friends and family will love? Luckily there are plenty of local holiday markets up and down the OBX coast that will make Christmas shopping a breeze. Shop small and shop local this season!. Please...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

WinterLights Locals Night on November 27

Tickets are limited, therefore, reserve your tickets online early. The doors open at 6:00 PM and guests must reserve tickets online, and in addition to the food or dry goods donations, residents are required to show proof of Dare County, Currituck County or Ocracoke Island residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Pre-opening donation collection begins at 5:00 PM. Recommended items for the food drive include canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; toilet paper and paper towels. There are no rain checks with these free tickets. For parking and additional details visit elizabethangardens.org.
MANTEO, NC
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service dog

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
NORFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
13News Now

2 men shot on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday night. This marks the second shooting in one day for the city. The police department tweeted about the shooting, saying it happened in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard. Police didn't say exactly what led up...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
ems1.com

Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS - Currituck County, North Carolina

$EMT-Basic: $16.24; EMT-Intermediate/Advanced: $18.65; EMT-Paramedic: $21.63 annual. MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: High school diploma or equivalent with vocational or technical school training as an Emergency Medical Technician- Basic/Intermediate/Paramedic and firefighter. Firefighter 2 preferred but not required. Any equivalent combination of training and experience which provides the required skills for the job functions, knowledge and abilities may be substituted; and credentialed by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services as an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic/Intermediate/Paramedic as outlined in 10A NCAC 13P.0502 or ability to obtain reciprocity; One year or more of EMS experience in a 911 system preferred. Paramedics are required to have and maintain Basic Life Support, Healthcare Provider (CPR), or equivalent; Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support or equivalent. PHTLS preferred. EMT-Intermediates required to have Basic Life Support, Healthcare Provider (CPR). PHTLS preferred. EMT-Basics are required to have Basic Life Support, Healthcare.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

