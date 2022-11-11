Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Arizona Coyotes and New York Rangers are two teams that had very different outlooks heading into the season. However, that hasn’t quite been the case, with both the Coyotes and Rangers posting middling point totals so far this season. For New York, the issue has been inconsistency on the defensive side, which plagued the Rangers in a recent loss to the Islanders. On the other hand, the Coyotes are heavy underdogs for a reason, as they will be challenged in all three phases of the game at Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO