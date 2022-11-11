ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

obxtoday.com

Town of Manteo’s fall litter pick-up set for this Saturday

The Town of Manteo has announced that its fall litter pick-up will take place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9 a.m. Those interested in volunteering should arrive at the Roanoke Maritime Museum at 8:45 a.m. where coffee and donuts will be provided prior to the pick-up. Gloves and additional materials will be provided.
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

ICYMI: “Ruby” the Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop in Manteo

Sunday afternoon was quite an exciting one for residents of Manteo, North Carolina as “Ruby” the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree made a pit stop at the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. Inquisitive visitors of all ages were able to take a glimpse at the tree before it continued the journey to Washington D.C.
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County announces closures, trash collection schedule ahead of Thanksgiving

All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Coastal Staffing Outer Banks announces fall hiring event

The Outer Banks Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC announces our fall hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? We are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. For over 30 years,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

William James Crodick, III

William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2022. He was 52 years old. Will was born on December 23, 1969 in Portsmouth, VA to William James Crodick, Jr and Patti Ann Crodick. Will graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth,...
KNOTTS ISLAND, NC
obxtoday.com

Bettye Lou Murphy

Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Doubling Cruises at East Coast Port

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding at one East Coast port and is also proposing to offer year-round cruises from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of cruises out of Norfolk, Virginia next year by extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. The announcement is a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025, as the cruise line and City of Norfolk leaders discuss necessary terminal and port improvements to support an expansion of operations.
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare school board bids farewell to three members, greets new superintendent

On Nov. 9, 2022, Dare County’s Board of Education witnessed Steve Basnight sworn in as the new Superintendent of Dare County Schools and bade farewell to departing board members. Basnight was sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools by newly reelected Clerk of Superior Court Dean Tolson. Holding...
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX Visitors Bureau survey solicits residents’ input on tourism issues

In an interview with the Voice six months ago, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lee Nettles said Dare County was committed to examining the issue of sustainable tourism and to trying to strike the right balance between the level of tourism needed to fuel the local economy and the level of tourism that brings adverse impacts, particularly to local residents.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

OBX Holiday Market Guide: Shop local this Christmas season!

What better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than shopping for gifts that friends and family will love? Luckily there are plenty of local holiday markets up and down the OBX coast that will make Christmas shopping a breeze. Shop small and shop local this season!. Please...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

Sara Lee Styron

Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19,1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
HATTERAS, NC
WAVY News 10

Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

