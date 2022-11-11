Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo’s fall litter pick-up set for this Saturday
The Town of Manteo has announced that its fall litter pick-up will take place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9 a.m. Those interested in volunteering should arrive at the Roanoke Maritime Museum at 8:45 a.m. where coffee and donuts will be provided prior to the pick-up. Gloves and additional materials will be provided.
obxtoday.com
ICYMI: “Ruby” the Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop in Manteo
Sunday afternoon was quite an exciting one for residents of Manteo, North Carolina as “Ruby” the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree made a pit stop at the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. Inquisitive visitors of all ages were able to take a glimpse at the tree before it continued the journey to Washington D.C.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
obxtoday.com
Dare County announces closures, trash collection schedule ahead of Thanksgiving
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
obxtoday.com
Coastal Staffing Outer Banks announces fall hiring event
The Outer Banks Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC announces our fall hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? We are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. For over 30 years,...
Shrinking Outer Banks: Major efforts underway to save the beaches
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The calming crash of ocean waves along the Outer Banks has attracted families here for generations. "All my children grew up on these beaches, my mother used to come with my grandmother and us and my great aunt," said Pam McFaden, of Virginia. Times have...
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
obxtoday.com
New video released by Dare County focuses on local response to opioid crisis
Dare County has released a video of a meeting that was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to discuss the local community’s plans to address the ongoing opioid crisis through the use of national opioid settlement funds that have been allocated to the county. The meeting—which...
obxtoday.com
Tuesday’s Board of Health & Human Services meeting rescheduled for December 13; Open to the public
The Dare County Health and Human Services Board has rescheduled the meeting planned for Tuesday, November 15. The Board of Health & Human Services will now meet Tuesday, December 13, at the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services located at 109 Exeter Street, Manteo, NC 27954. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
obxtoday.com
Leeward Renewable Energy begins construction of Oak Trail solar project in Currituck
Leeward Renewable Energy (“LRE” or “Company”) has announced that construction has commenced on its Oak Trail Solar facility near Moyock, North Carolina. LRE will sell the 100 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generated at Oak Trail Solar to Verizon Communications under a long-term power purchase agreement.
obxtoday.com
William James Crodick, III
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2022. He was 52 years old. Will was born on December 23, 1969 in Portsmouth, VA to William James Crodick, Jr and Patti Ann Crodick. Will graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth,...
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
obxtoday.com
Bettye Lou Murphy
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Doubling Cruises at East Coast Port
Carnival Cruise Line is expanding at one East Coast port and is also proposing to offer year-round cruises from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of cruises out of Norfolk, Virginia next year by extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. The announcement is a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025, as the cruise line and City of Norfolk leaders discuss necessary terminal and port improvements to support an expansion of operations.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare school board bids farewell to three members, greets new superintendent
On Nov. 9, 2022, Dare County’s Board of Education witnessed Steve Basnight sworn in as the new Superintendent of Dare County Schools and bade farewell to departing board members. Basnight was sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools by newly reelected Clerk of Superior Court Dean Tolson. Holding...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Visitors Bureau survey solicits residents’ input on tourism issues
In an interview with the Voice six months ago, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lee Nettles said Dare County was committed to examining the issue of sustainable tourism and to trying to strike the right balance between the level of tourism needed to fuel the local economy and the level of tourism that brings adverse impacts, particularly to local residents.
thecoastlandtimes.com
OBX Holiday Market Guide: Shop local this Christmas season!
What better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than shopping for gifts that friends and family will love? Luckily there are plenty of local holiday markets up and down the OBX coast that will make Christmas shopping a breeze. Shop small and shop local this season!. Please...
obxtoday.com
Sara Lee Styron
Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19,1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
WAVY News 10
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
