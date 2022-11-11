Read full article on original website
Related
Insane Medieval Punishments - History of Violence
Medieval times were nothing less than hell for those convicted of crimes. Criminals were brutally tortured with some of the worst punishments imaginable. Shameful Discharge (John Beaver, Roman Military Punishments, 1725)(William Hogarth, CC0/Wikimedia Commons)
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary: it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
Seven killed as violence strikes two US universities
Seven university students were dead and at least one gunman was on the run Monday following weekend violence that struck two US campuses in the states of Idaho and Virginia, authorities said. More than 2,000 miles to the west in the Rocky Mountain state of Idaho, police were investigating a separate incident in which four students were found dead Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus, believed to be the "victims of homicide."
Scientists say Americans die younger in states run by conservatives
Americans are dying younger in states run by conservatives compared to those governed by liberals, scientists from several universities have found. The authors of a new study write that “simulations indicate that changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019, while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives”. The study was released on the platform Plos One, which says it’s “an inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society, now and in the future”.The authors of the study...
Know Your Operator: Taj Kahn, South Garage
In 1991, when Taj Kahn traveled alone to Moorhead, Minn., from New York, a fellow Pakistani student met him at the bus depot to bring him to college. . Thirty years later, he found himself transporting Afghani refugees as a bus operator for Metro Transit. The special trip from the MSP Airport to a hotel was provided earlier this month at the request of the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Operator Floyd Seres also assisted.
Linda Villarosa lays bare an uncomfortable truth in U.S. Health Care
Racism, not just poverty and access to care, makes Americans sicker. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. California Uncovered. The premise of Linda Villarosa’s book Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the...
The Bodysnatchers
A journalist was able to buy a dead man’s spine for $300, so where are your remains really going when you die?. In the mostly unregulated industry of body brokering, thousands of bodies are being donated to companies under the deception that they’re going to be used to further science. However, many loved one’s remains are being used for something far more sinister.
Sacramento News & Review
Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.https://sacramento.newsreview.com
Comments / 0