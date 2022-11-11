ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Insane Medieval Punishments - History of Violence

Medieval times were nothing less than hell for those convicted of crimes. Criminals were brutally tortured with some of the worst punishments imaginable. Shameful Discharge (John Beaver, Roman Military Punishments, 1725)(William Hogarth, CC0/Wikimedia Commons)
AFP

Seven killed as violence strikes two US universities

Seven university students were dead and at least one gunman was on the run Monday following weekend violence that struck two US campuses in the states of Idaho and Virginia, authorities said. More than 2,000 miles to the west in the Rocky Mountain state of Idaho, police were investigating a separate incident in which four students were found dead Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus, believed to be the "victims of homicide."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Scientists say Americans die younger in states run by conservatives

Americans are dying younger in states run by conservatives compared to those governed by liberals, scientists from several universities have found. The authors of a new study write that “simulations indicate that changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019, while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives”. The study was released on the platform Plos One, which says it’s “an inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society, now and in the future”.The authors of the study...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sahan Journal

Know Your Operator: Taj Kahn, South Garage

In 1991, when Taj Kahn traveled alone to Moorhead, Minn., from New York, a fellow Pakistani student met him at the bus depot to bring him to college.    . Thirty years later, he found himself transporting Afghani refugees as a bus operator for Metro Transit. The special trip from the MSP Airport to a hotel was provided earlier this month at the request of the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Operator Floyd Seres also assisted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sacramento News & Review

The Bodysnatchers

A journalist was able to buy a dead man’s spine for $300, so where are your remains really going when you die?. In the mostly unregulated industry of body brokering, thousands of bodies are being donated to companies under the deception that they’re going to be used to further science. However, many loved one’s remains are being used for something far more sinister.
MONTROSE, CO
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

 https://sacramento.newsreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy