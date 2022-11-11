ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Irvin: 51 photos from Seahawks legend's time with the team

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Seahawks have pulled off a stunning defensive turnaround over the last four weeks, going from the second-worst in the NFL to the second-best. A lot of folks deserve credit for the improvement – especially defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt for getting everybody on the same page and linebacker Jordyn Brooks for finding his footing as the Mike.

Even though he hasn’t made a huge impact on the field himself, re-signing Bruce Irvin exactly one month ago today coincided with the defensive surge – and it’s not a stretch to think his presence has helped. Irvin’s return is just one of too many feel-good stories for Seattle this season to count.

Here are 51 photos from Irvin’s time with the team, going back to when he was first drafted in 2012.

