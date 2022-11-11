Read full article on original website
WDTV
West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender....
West Virginia family shares story of recovering from RSV
With cases of RSV and the flu common this time of year, on Charleston family shares their story of recovering from RSV.
WTAP
W.VA. State Treasurer talks about three issues the office has been focusing on
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by WTAP to discuss three topics his office has been focused on. First, Treasurer Moore discussed an increase in Unclaimed Property. Moore said the Treasurer’s office has seen a record breaking month of unclaimed property, totaling $5.3 million returned....
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
Metro News
Red Wave in WV Included County Races
Republicans expanded their majorities significantly in the West Virginia Legislature in last week’s General Election. Republicans will now occupy 88 of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 30 of the 34 seats in the Senate. The wave that gave the GOP historic wins in the Legislature...
Report: West Virginia DHHR needs ‘bold organizational change’
Gov. Justice order a complete review of the DHHR following his recent veto of a bill that would have split the department.
Metro News
Disability Rights organization asks lawmakers to scrutinize review of DHHR
A nonprofit looking out for the rights of disabled West Virginians is questioning whether a review of the Department of Health and Human Resources is particularly meaningful. Disability Rights West Virginia is urging lawmakers to ask tough questions about how the review was conducted. “West Virginia’s taxpayers paid an estimated...
wtae.com
West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
WTRF
Police warn motorists to be aware of deer on the roads
(WTRF) — Fall is breeding season for deer, so they are on the move, especially early in the morning and late at night. West Virginia is always at the top of the list for hitting animals on roadways. And Ohio also sees a lot of deer crashes at this time.
West Virginia sees 826 new businesses registered during October
Charleston, WV (WVNS) – 826 new businesses statewide were registered by the the WV Secretary of State’s Office during the month of October. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Raleigh, Tyler, Mineral, and Roane Counties experienced notable growth during the month. A total of four new business entities were registered in Tyler County in […]
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
WSAZ
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Crews battle Kanawha State Forest wildfire in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest. The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation. Officials […]
Gutter maintenance could save West Virginia residents money in the long run
On a gloomy day like the weather in the tri-state area Friday, the last thing homeowners likely wanted to do was go out and clean the gutters. But when Spring rolls around next year they might be glad they took the time.
West Virginia expected to be impacted by Hurricane Nicole
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – In typical years, the bulk of hurricane activity starts to pick up between mid-August to mid-October with the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30th. It is somewhat abnormal to have hurricanes this late in the year, but nonetheless, we have one to talk about. Currently, we have Tropical Storm […]
WOUB
‘Great danger’: A couple is sentenced in submarine secrets case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy engineer and his wife have been given lengthy prison terms for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines. Jonathan Toebbe received a sentence of more than 19 years in a West Virginia federal court Wednesday while his wife, Diana, received a longer sentence, 22 years. She received an enhanced sentence after the judge disclosed that Diana Toebbe tried to send her husband two letters from jail.
WDTV
Heavy rains drench West Virginia for Veterans Day
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole have entered West Virginia and will stick around for the entirety of the day, potentially causing record amounts of rainfall. Also, a cold front approaching from the west will usher in colder air for the weekend and next week.
WTOV 9
Help is there for W.Va. residents struggling with housing costs because of the pandemic
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program helps those affected by the pandemic who are playing catch-up on their housing costs, mortgages, property taxes, homeowners insurance and utilities. In order to qualify, you must own a home, meet certain income limits and have had a financial...
Metro News
Secretary of Veterans Affairs is moved by acts of gratitude
CHARLESTON, W.Va.. — The top man with Veterans Affairs in West Virginia, who is also a veteran, believes West Virginia does a very good job of saying thanks and honoring those who have served. Ted Diaz, speaking on MetroNews Talkline on Veterans Day, noted he’s often moved by acts of kindness and respect directed toward West Virginia’s veterans by those of all ages.
