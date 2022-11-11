Read full article on original website
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
There’s One Michigan Location Where Deer Hunters Shouldn’t Eat Their Kill
There is nothing like a Michigan hunting camp for the firearm whitetail deer season, but you better make sure your camp is not near this area if you plan to eat your kill. For generations, deer camp has been a ritual for many Michigan hunters for as long as I can remember. A group of hunters gets together in that place for the annual firearm deer season in hopes of harvesting that big buck.
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
Look Inside This Eerie Abandoned School In Flint
While some abandoned schools may have remnants of their past, this one doesn't seem to have much but graffiti and boarded-up windows. Located in Flint, the Whittier Classical Academy was built back in the early 1920s and looks like it has some stories to tell. Whittier Classical Academy In Flint.
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Merry Prehistoric Christmas – Michigan Holiday Display Includes Massive Lit Up Dinosaurs
It's a different take on your traditional holiday light show... Pine Knob Holiday Light Show includes Giant Dinosaurs. Magic of Lights is returning to Pine Knob in Clarkston, Mich., in 2022. The drive-through light display runs Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Magic of Lights features features holiday themed scenes and...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Nine Inch Nails Perform Thunderous Set at VetsAid 2022
Nine Inch Nails returned to their native Ohio to deliver a thunderous performance at Joe Walsh's sixth annual VetsAid charity concert at Columbus' Nationwide Arena. Trent Reznor had two words when he received a phone call from Walsh about joining the bill. "I'm in," he told the legendary guitarist. "You don't understand what a big deal it is for Joe Walsh to be reaching out to me," he shared with the Ohio crowd. "The first concert I ever saw was him. I love that dude, so I'm happy to be here."
Michigan Deer Hunters Are You Ready for Opening Day? There are New Rules!
Dawn tomorrow, November 15, it begins. Deer hunting season. Firearm deer hunting season, that is, because bow season began on the first of October. By the way, bow hunting season will end today and resume on December 1st with firearm season ending on November 30. So, will there be many...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 7 Inches of Snow This Weekend
Even though it was 70 degrees in West Michigan mere days ago, local weather forecasts gave us a heads-up we were in for a wintry weekend. Initially it was thought West Michigan would get a dusting of snow Nov. 12 through 13, 2022... How Much Snow will West Michigan Get...
What’s The Difference Between A Winter Advisory, Watch And Warning?
Here comes the snow, and here's a little reminder of what each of these weather alerts mean. Winter Weather Alerts All Mean Snow Is Coming, But How Much?. The National Weather Service issues three different types of warnings during the winter: advisories, watches and warnings. Here's what they mean. Winter...
Cheers To That! Michigan Is Now One Step Closer To Permanently Allowing Drinks To-Go
I don't know about you, but I am thankful that the midterm elections are over. We finally have an end to the nonstop campaign ads on the radio and TV of politicians telling us what they're going to do if you vote for them. Now, these elected men and women...
