Unhealed trauma. Mental Health. And Healing. For many veterans who served in the U.S. Military, figuring out ways to help their mental health can be a struggle. For many, service dogs serve as a rescue of sorts, but not everyone can afford one. That’s where Whalens’ Heroes comes in. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Dawn Whalen, Whalens’ Heroes Founder and President, joins Greg Stevens, retired IMPD officer and Marine Corps Veteran, to share more about the organization’s purpose and how you can offer support. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.

3 DAYS AGO