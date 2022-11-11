Read full article on original website
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
Vietnam veteran shares war experience
Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
Program provides military uniforms for unaccompanied veteran funerals
Goodwill's Uniforms for the Final Salute ensures unaccompanied veterans are dressed properly for burial
Navy veteran donates mobility scooters to other veterans
A Navy veteran is using money from a fundraiser to provide mobility scooters to dozens of other veterans in need. Steve Harman shares more in "On the Road."
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths
For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
WISH-TV
Whalen’s Heroes helps fund service dogs for veterans
Unhealed trauma. Mental Health. And Healing. For many veterans who served in the U.S. Military, figuring out ways to help their mental health can be a struggle. For many, service dogs serve as a rescue of sorts, but not everyone can afford one. That’s where Whalens’ Heroes comes in. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Dawn Whalen, Whalens’ Heroes Founder and President, joins Greg Stevens, retired IMPD officer and Marine Corps Veteran, to share more about the organization’s purpose and how you can offer support. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Veteran Marine Master Sergeant Shares Why Canine Service Companions Are 'Invaluable'
Retired Master Sergeant (MSgt). Davey Lind of the United States Marine Corps always has an adorable reason to greet every day: his service companion Murphy "Murph" the Cane Corso. Long before meeting Murph, Lind joined the Marine Corps, launching a military career where he "served actively for 20 years, six...
Honoring our local veterans
C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
VA program working to combat veteran suicide
VA program working to combat veteran suicide. It's called a mental health evaluation team. The team will deploy a VA police officer and a licensed mental health clinician
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
Memorial Honoring Native American Veterans To Be Formally Dedicated In Washington DC
On this Veterans Day 2022, the nation's capital will host a full slate of remembrances and recognitions, including the dedication of the Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. The memorial opened to the public on Veterans Day two years ago, but due to...
The Daily South
The Warrior Reunion Foundation Is Serving A New Generation Of Combat Veterans
Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor the sacrifices of the brave men and women of our Armed Forces. No matter when or where they served, there is a bond between them which will never be torn apart. Sometimes that bond needs to be fortified through love, support and an understanding some veterans struggle more than others upon returning home.
Veterans Voices
They are our nation's veterans, a select few who serve our country proudly who continue that service even after their military service is over.
Bay News 9
Professional group helps veterans transition into civilian life
After 24 years of serving in the Army, much of it in Special Forces, the idea of being deployed behind a desk as a civilian was a difficult concept for Chris Teodoro, who is now Director-Military Liaison at Project Management Institute Tampa Bay Chapter (PMITB). “I didn’t know what I...
Veteran who biked across the U.S. to honor fallen soldiers also finds healing
After four combat tours in Afghanistan, retired Army Col. Chris Kolenda wanted to honor his fellow soldiers. He went from not riding a bike in 20 years to riding 1,700 miles across the U.S. "I said to myself, 'You know, I'm not getting any younger,'" he told CBS News. Kolenda...
