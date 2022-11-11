ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Star

Vietnam veteran shares war experience

Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths

For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
WISH-TV

Whalen’s Heroes helps fund service dogs for veterans

Unhealed trauma. Mental Health. And Healing. For many veterans who served in the U.S. Military, figuring out ways to help their mental health can be a struggle. For many, service dogs serve as a rescue of sorts, but not everyone can afford one. That’s where Whalens’ Heroes comes in. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Dawn Whalen, Whalens’ Heroes Founder and President, joins Greg Stevens, retired IMPD officer and Marine Corps Veteran, to share more about the organization’s purpose and how you can offer support. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Laurinburg Exchange

Honoring our local veterans

C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
The Daily South

The Warrior Reunion Foundation Is Serving A New Generation Of Combat Veterans

Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor the sacrifices of the brave men and women of our Armed Forces. No matter when or where they served, there is a bond between them which will never be torn apart. Sometimes that bond needs to be fortified through love, support and an understanding some veterans struggle more than others upon returning home.
KHON2

Veterans Voices

They are our nation's veterans, a select few who serve our country proudly who continue that service even after their military service is over.
Bay News 9

Professional group helps veterans transition into civilian life

After 24 years of serving in the Army, much of it in Special Forces, the idea of being deployed behind a desk as a civilian was a difficult concept for Chris Teodoro, who is now Director-Military Liaison at Project Management Institute Tampa Bay Chapter (PMITB). “I didn’t know what I...
