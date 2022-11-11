Read full article on original website
Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW
Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
Gunther: Brock Lesnar Is The Biggest Possible Challenge For Me At The Moment
Gunther wants to face off against Brock Lesnar. Since joining the main roster earlier this year, Gunther has already fulfilled plenty of dream matches as he has faced off against stars like Rey Mysterio and Sheamus. The current Intercontinental Champion has still yet to stand across from the ring from other SmackDown talent such as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.
Marvelous' Maria Discusses Wrestle Queendom, Chigusa Nagayo, Unagi Sayaka, And More | INTERVIEW
The greatness of Joshi wrestling continues to shine brightly around the world as the wrestlers now have the chance to travel outside of Japan to share their incredible talents. Fans have had a chance to see it here in the United States with DEADLOCK Pro, West Coast Pro, and Prestige Wrestling leading the charge to bring the likes of Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, Mio Momono, and Miyuki Takase in for matches.
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
Colby Corino Discusses Wrestling In Deadlock Pro, Compares The Atmosphere To A 2015-2016 PWG Crowd
Colby Corino talks about the fast rising independent promotion known as Deadlock Pro. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of wrestling promotions both big and small that unfortunately went out of business. In 2021, Deadlock Pro in North Carolina was formed and they have since become one of the most popular independent promotions in the world.
Circle 6 Full Circle Results (11/13): Atticus Cogar Faces Nate Webb
Circle 6 held its Full Circle event on November 13 from 416 Wabash Event Space in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling-News) and highlights are below. Circle 6 Full Circle Results (11/13) - Levi Everett def. Matt Brannigan, Jake Omen and Apollo Starr.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team
MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
Steve Maclin: We Were Always Told We Were 'Vince Guys,’ Which Didn't Do Anything For Us In NXT
Steve Maclin discusses the run that The Forgotten Sons had on WWE's main roster. After debuting as a trio in NXT at the beginning of 2018, The Forgotten Sons, a stable that consisted of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, were called up to the SmackDown brand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only wrestling a handful of matches, Blake and Cutler were released from the company the following year. Ryker however would go on to compete in a singles manner for most of 2021.
WWE Crown Jewel Producers And Backstage News
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL: Petey Williams. - Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss. - Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes and Shane Helms. Crown Jewel Notes:. - We've asked about Naomi and...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12): Kevin Owens In Action, New Day Teams With Braun
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Full results (courtesy of Noah Walvren) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due...
Corey Graves Defends Braun Strowman Being Proud Of His WWE Crown Jewel Bout
Braun Strowman bested Omos at WWE Crown Jewel and he was very proud of the match after the fact. In a now deleted tweet, Strowman said, "Holy hell @TheGiant Omos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal."
Jinder Mahal Returns, Orange Cassidy Retains | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 11, 2022. - Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE TV and lost to Braun Strowman in a first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. - In an interview, LA Knight called his...
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Signing With AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite, but there was at least contact with WWE. Shortly after the trio left IMPACT Wrestling, there were reports that Matt Taven had interest from WWE. We're told by WWE sources that there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, however, no firm offer was in place to bring them in, and it was more of a feeling out process between the two sides. WWE sources had indicated to us that a formal offer wasn't made.
Natalya Discusses Being A Mentor In The Women's Locker Room, Notes That She's Flattered By It
Natalya is honored to be a mentor in the women's locker room. At the age of 40, many fans would argue that Natalya is already a guaranteed WWE Hall Of Famer. Natalya not only has the most wins out of any female performer in WWE History, but she also has two women's championship reigns to her name, along with a Women's Tag Team Championship reign.
News On The Former Dario Cueto, Others Backstage At MLW Fightland
Fightful has learned several news and notes from MLW after Fightland. - The company is planning for more crossover with Dragon Gate on the horizon. - Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata was backstage at Fightland. - Headshrinker Samu was also backstage at Fightland. - MLW has secured a sponsorship with...
Colby Corino Talks About Wanting To Face Roderick Strong, Notes That He Can't Do A End Of Heartache
Colby Corino talks wanting to face Roderick Strong. For many fans and wrestlers, Roderick Strong has achieved legend status in the pro wrestling business. Strong is a 22 year veteran of the business and has competed in hundreds of matches in promotions like WWE, Ring Of Honor, and PWG. Although...
Some Close To CM Punk Believe He's Still Got "The Wrestling Bug"
We've not heard from CM Punk first hand in the two months since Brawl Out, the AEW All Out media scrum and much more went down, though we have heard from people close to him. Both Fightful and Wrestling Inc have published stories detailing a side of the story closer to Punk, after his one year return to wrestling came to a head with other members of the roster.
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Status
Thunder Rosa remains on the mend. In a new Instagram video, Thunder Rosa is in Mexico, where she's being honored on the Tijuana Walk of Fame and carrying the AEW Women's Championship. During the video, she addressed her current status. "Shoutout to the whole AEW Women's Division, you guys are...
