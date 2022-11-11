ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Well, the first freeze is expected tonight for the viewing area and we are advising that people wrap any outside pipes and faucets. CBS7′s Jeff Hill went to the Bosworth company today to get tips to help you through this first freeze night. The Bosworth heating and air company gives us tips on how to prepare for tonight as those temperatures get down to right around that freezing mark. ” Here at the bosworth company we recommend that you inspect all around your house for any miscellaneous outdoor plumbing that you may not even be aware of, such as outside faucets, irrigation equipment such as back flow prevention devices they do sell back flow prevention boxes, they are called valve cover boxes.” Jon Zingerman of Bosworth. They also recommend getting your furnace and HVAC serviced before temperatures start to get too low. The Bosworth company recommends that every fall customers get their furnace checked. and.. what our technicians do is they enjoy going out servicing our customers, so that they can check the furnace, the heater, the gas lines…said, Evie Gandy of Bosworth. When water freezes, it expands and can have enough force to rupture your plumbing. As we get into colder weather, be sure to keep an eye on your outside pipes and to stay tuned to upcoming weather reports.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO