Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Wrapping pipes for that first freeze
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Well, the first freeze is expected tonight for the viewing area and we are advising that people wrap any outside pipes and faucets. CBS7′s Jeff Hill went to the Bosworth company today to get tips to help you through this first freeze night. The Bosworth heating and air company gives us tips on how to prepare for tonight as those temperatures get down to right around that freezing mark. ” Here at the bosworth company we recommend that you inspect all around your house for any miscellaneous outdoor plumbing that you may not even be aware of, such as outside faucets, irrigation equipment such as back flow prevention devices they do sell back flow prevention boxes, they are called valve cover boxes.” Jon Zingerman of Bosworth. They also recommend getting your furnace and HVAC serviced before temperatures start to get too low. The Bosworth company recommends that every fall customers get their furnace checked. and.. what our technicians do is they enjoy going out servicing our customers, so that they can check the furnace, the heater, the gas lines…said, Evie Gandy of Bosworth. When water freezes, it expands and can have enough force to rupture your plumbing. As we get into colder weather, be sure to keep an eye on your outside pipes and to stay tuned to upcoming weather reports.
Legacy Harley-Davidson hosts charity chili cook-off in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin HOG Chapter held a chili-cook off today at legacy Harley-Davidson. The proceeds from this event will go to soldier suicide prevention. And coming off of Veteran’s Day this cause meant a lot to the chapter. “This is a really big event for...
Basin Bites: Delicias has been serving up authentic Mexican for 30 years
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s a ton of Mexican restaurants around the area but Delicias has been serving up it’s authentic cuisine for more than 30 years. “Everything is homemade and fresh,” said general manager Rodrigo Chavez. Chavez’s mother is from Chihuahua, Mexico and opened up Delicias with the hopes of sharing the dishes she […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian falls in Bi-District round of playoffs
EL PASO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) The Permian Panthers (9-2) fell to El Paso Pebble Hills in the Bi-District round of the playoffs, ending their season. Watch the video above for highlights.
‘My livelihood’: Odessa contractor loses all tools & trailer to thief
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa contractor is out of thousands of dollars after a crime this week. Jesse Reyes, who lives near Ireland Elementary School along 43rd Street, came home Sunday afternoon around 3:30 to find his work trailer stolen from his front yard. A number of power tools and home repair equipment were […]
Odessa Fire Station #6 finally completed
ODESSA, Texas — After a long construction process, Odessa Fire Station #6 is finally complete. “I mean it’s a great relief, first of all," Fire Chief John Alvarez said. "We were able to move this station over here to the new fire station and it’s been a blessing. I know that our men and women of Odessa Fire Rescue were excited to be ready to move into this new location, and so we feel it’s going to be, it’s going to help with our response as well. It’s going to give us good access to 42nd Street and obviously on Grandview.”
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
16-Year-Old Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police, a pedestrian accident occurred in Odessa Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the 2100 block of East 42nd Street. The officials reported that a teenager was attempting to walk across 42nd Street when she was struck by the vehicle.
Local coffee company has big plans, delivers right to you
A local coffee business is starting to become a household name in West Texas. Devoted Grind started business last year, and now it has some big plans for the future. “We do a prayer for all of our customers,” says owner Clarissa Fuentes. The company was started by Fuentes and her friend of more than […]
Fort Stockton Municipal Court to hold holiday warrant special
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Municipal Court is providing people with active warrants a holiday special. People will get $50 off their warrants if they stop by the court and bring in a complete Thanksgiving meal kit. The kit must have 10 items in it and can include canned corn, green beans, yams or boxed foods.
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ector County (Ector County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ector County on Wednesday. The crash happened on State Highway 302 and FM 1936. According to the authorities, a semi-truck trailer and a Honda Pilot were involved in the collision.
Water line replacement project in Odessa now underway
ODESSA, Texas — A water line replacement project started Monday in Odessa. The project is located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Ada Street and Crane Avenue, and it is expected to take about two months to complete. The city prioritizes areas that experience a high number of...
Blood shortage in Permian Basin gets worse around holiday season
ODESSA, Texas — Blood donations may sometimes seem like not much of a big deal, but they save more lives than you might think. There is a national blood shortage going on, and it is affecting the Permian Basin as well. The shortage even gets worse around the holiday...
City of Odessa non-emergency dispatch lines are down
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed. However, the city says a fiber line was cut. It could be as early as Thursday before the...
cbs7.com
ECISD Middle School boy arrested for Social Media threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a 14-year-old boy from Wilson and Young Middle School was arrested Thursday after ECISD Police saw a social media picture of the student holding a gun and threatening to shoot others at the school. The student admitted to the message but said it...
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
Man accused of assaulting common law wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man armed with a knife was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment and assaulted his common law wife of six years. Yasel Fuentes, 37, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation. According to an affidavit, on November 6, officers with the Odessa […]
H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events. The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989. Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment,...
Merry Marketplace returns to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — The 39th Annual Merry Marketplace is coming back to the Ector County Coliseum. This event, run by the Junior League of Odessa, will run Nov. 3-6. 2022's theme is "Sparkle and Shine it's Christmas Time!" Funds raised by the marketplace will be put back into the...
riviera-maya-news.com
Texas man on top 10 wanted list deported from Mexico to face criminal charges
Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon — The National Migration Institute and the State Investigation Agency has captured one of Texas’10 most wanted fugitives. On Wednesday, José Manuel “H” was arrested and deported to Texas to face charges in a U.S. court. He was wanted on two counts...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0