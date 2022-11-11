ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyanosa, TX

Related
cbs7.com

Wrapping pipes for that first freeze

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Well, the first freeze is expected tonight for the viewing area and we are advising that people wrap any outside pipes and faucets. CBS7′s Jeff Hill went to the Bosworth company today to get tips to help you through this first freeze night. The Bosworth heating and air company gives us tips on how to prepare for tonight as those temperatures get down to right around that freezing mark. ” Here at the bosworth company we recommend that you inspect all around your house for any miscellaneous outdoor plumbing that you may not even be aware of, such as outside faucets, irrigation equipment such as back flow prevention devices they do sell back flow prevention boxes, they are called valve cover boxes.” Jon Zingerman of Bosworth. They also recommend getting your furnace and HVAC serviced before temperatures start to get too low. The Bosworth company recommends that every fall customers get their furnace checked. and.. what our technicians do is they enjoy going out servicing our customers, so that they can check the furnace, the heater, the gas lines…said, Evie Gandy of Bosworth. When water freezes, it expands and can have enough force to rupture your plumbing. As we get into colder weather, be sure to keep an eye on your outside pipes and to stay tuned to upcoming weather reports.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Fire Station #6 finally completed

ODESSA, Texas — After a long construction process, Odessa Fire Station #6 is finally complete. “I mean it’s a great relief, first of all," Fire Chief John Alvarez said. "We were able to move this station over here to the new fire station and it’s been a blessing. I know that our men and women of Odessa Fire Rescue were excited to be ready to move into this new location, and so we feel it’s going to be, it’s going to help with our response as well. It’s going to give us good access to 42nd Street and obviously on Grandview.”
ODESSA, TX
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local coffee company has big plans, delivers right to you

A local coffee business is starting to become a household name in West Texas. Devoted Grind started business last year, and now it has some big plans for the future. “We do a prayer for all of our customers,” says owner Clarissa Fuentes. The company was started by Fuentes and her friend of more than […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Fort Stockton Municipal Court to hold holiday warrant special

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Municipal Court is providing people with active warrants a holiday special. People will get $50 off their warrants if they stop by the court and bring in a complete Thanksgiving meal kit. The kit must have 10 items in it and can include canned corn, green beans, yams or boxed foods.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
NewsWest 9

Water line replacement project in Odessa now underway

ODESSA, Texas — A water line replacement project started Monday in Odessa. The project is located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Ada Street and Crane Avenue, and it is expected to take about two months to complete. The city prioritizes areas that experience a high number of...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa non-emergency dispatch lines are down

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed. However, the city says a fiber line was cut. It could be as early as Thursday before the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD Middle School boy arrested for Social Media threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a 14-year-old boy from Wilson and Young Middle School was arrested Thursday after ECISD Police saw a social media picture of the student holding a gun and threatening to shoot others at the school. The student admitted to the message but said it...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting common law wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man armed with a knife was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment and assaulted his common law wife of six years. Yasel Fuentes, 37, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation. According to an affidavit, on November 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events. The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989. Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Merry Marketplace returns to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The 39th Annual Merry Marketplace is coming back to the Ector County Coliseum. This event, run by the Junior League of Odessa, will run Nov. 3-6. 2022's theme is "Sparkle and Shine it's Christmas Time!" Funds raised by the marketplace will be put back into the...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

