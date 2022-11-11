ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Brings the ‘Twilight’ Nostalgia With Florence + the Machine Cover: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Twihards, this one’s for you. On the Friday (Nov. 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show , Kelly Clarkson dusted off a song from the Twilight films’ soundtracks for her latest Kellyoke cover: “Heavy In Your Arms” by Florence + the Machine .

Related

Kelly Clarkson Goes 'Gitchi, Gitchi, Ya Ya, Da Da' on LaBelle Cover

11/11/2022

Standing in the center of a stage flush with blood-red lights, the three-time Grammy winner’s crystal-clear vocals were so powerful throughout the performance, they had no trouble at all dominating the heavy drums, synths and guitars delivered by her band of backup musicians, Y’all.

“I’m so heavy, heavy, I’m so heavy in your arms,” she sang, taking the line’s striking final note even higher than Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch does in the original.

“Heavy In Your Arms” was originally released in 2010 as a single on the soundtrack for the third film in the Twilight franchise, Eclipse, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 . In 2018, Billboard ranked it as the No. 9 best original song written for any of the franchise’s five films.

“I felt this was a strong theme in the Twilight series,” Welch has said , describing the gothic rock anthem’s lyrics. “Is someone being rescued or are they being condemned, and is the love you carry bringing you down?”

The new Kellyoke isn’t the first time Clarkson has paid tribute to Florence + the Machine — in fact, it’s not even the first time she’s performed “Heavy In Your Arms.” As some fans pointed out in the comments, the “Stronger” singer actually covered the track while on tour in 2012, and just a couple months ago, she sang Welch’s 2010 hit “ Dog Days Are Over ” on her talk show.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Heavy In Your Arms” by Florence + the Machine above.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan

Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Goes ‘Gitchi, Gitchi, Ya Ya, Da Da’ on LaBelle Cover

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? Kelly Clarkson opened Thursday’s episode (Nov. 10) of her eponymous talk show by throwing it back to the original version of “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle. For her Kellyoke rendition, the American Idol champion uses the lightest of touches and all the right vocal flourishes to make the slinky song completely her own — and entirely separate from the 2001 version recorded by Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Missy Elliott for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge. Related Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce Bid That Tipsy Boy Goodbye With 'You're Drunk, Go… 11/10/2022 “He met Marmalade down in...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change

Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Billboard

Sam Smith Unveils Full ‘Gloria’ Tracklist, Including Collabs With Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez & Koffee: See It Here

Sailors, rejoice — the official tracklist for Sam Smith‘s long-awaited new album has finally arrived. After teasing fans about the album one day prior, Smith revealed the titles of all 13 tracks off of their upcoming fourth studio album Gloria on Thursday (Nov. 10). In doing so, Smith also unveiled that the album has a number of featured artists set to join them, including Ed Sheeran, R&B-pop singer Jessie Reyez, Reggae performer Koffee and, of course, pop princess Kim Petras. Related How Sam Smith, Kim Petras & Steve Lacy Are Dispelling the 'Queer Quota' Myth 11/10/2022 Reyez is set to appear on two of...
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Unveils Sophomore Solo Album ‘Faith in the Future’

Louis Tomlinson released his sophomore studio set, Faith in the Future, on Friday (Nov. 11) via BMG. Related Louis Tomlinson Admits He Was Jealous of Harry Styles' Success: 'I'd Be Lying If I Said It Didn't… 11/11/2022 The new album arrives nearly three years after the former One Direction-er’s debut solo outing Walls — which bowed at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its January 2020 release. On top of previously released lead single “Bigger Than Me,” the churning “Out of My System” and pop-punk anthem “Silver Tongues,” the 14-track LP contains cuts like “The Greatest,” “Written All Over Your Face,” “Face...
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen Drops Covers Collection ‘Only the Strong Survive’: Stream It Now

Look busy, the Boss is here. At age 73, and with a new album dropping at the stroke of midnight, Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen proves once again that age is just a number. For Springsteen, Only the Strong Survive, a collection of covers, is studio album number 21. “This was something I hadn’t done since the Seeger Sessions,” he said of the format of the new project while nodding to his Grammy-winning 2006 album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, a collection of folk songs made famous by Pete Seeger. Springsteen paid close attention to the vocals, and his team “mastered and sonically modernized...
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Christine and the Queens, Perfume Genius, Kim Petras & More

In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? We’ve got you covered; Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Kim Petras’s “Unholy” follow-up to Christine and the Queens’ long-awaited new album, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Christine and the Queens Presents Redcar, Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles (Prologue) Christine and the Queens is dead — long live Redcar. On the new project from the enigmatic French performer, Chris establishes a brand new persona and a brand new...
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Says He Performed All of This Year’s Concerts ‘Mostly in a Sober State of Mind’

Morgan Wallen may not have taken home any CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), but he did open up on the event’s red carpet. Wallen — who was nominated for the evening’s highest honor, entertainer of the year, as well as male vocalist of the year — spoke with Extra about his year, what he’s learned about himself and how he approached his tour with a new mindset. Related Morgan Wallen's 'You Proof' Leads Country Airplay for Career-Best Fifth Week 11/11/2022 “I think we played like 75 shows or something like that this year, and I did them all mostly in a sober state of...
Billboard

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Drops Trailer for 2022 Induction Ceremony, Featuring Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon & More

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up to celebrate its class of 2022 with the public on Nov. 19, and on Thursday (Nov. 10), a trailer for the upcoming special was released. Related The Rock Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony: 10 Best Moments 11/10/2022 In the nearly two-minute clip, snippets from the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this month flash across the screen. Rock hitmakers Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, new wave chart-toppers Duran Duran, hip-hop heavyweight Eminem, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, country legend Dolly Parton, R&B hitmaker Lionel Richie and pop singer-songwriter Carly Simon are all seen accepting their prestigious honor, along with introductions from star-studded attendees....
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy