Kelly Clarkson Brings the ‘Twilight’ Nostalgia With Florence + the Machine Cover: Watch

Twihards, this one’s for you. On the Friday (Nov. 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show , Kelly Clarkson dusted off a song from the Twilight films’ soundtracks for her latest Kellyoke cover: “Heavy In Your Arms” by Florence + the Machine .

Standing in the center of a stage flush with blood-red lights, the three-time Grammy winner’s crystal-clear vocals were so powerful throughout the performance, they had no trouble at all dominating the heavy drums, synths and guitars delivered by her band of backup musicians, Y’all.

“I’m so heavy, heavy, I’m so heavy in your arms,” she sang, taking the line’s striking final note even higher than Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch does in the original.

“Heavy In Your Arms” was originally released in 2010 as a single on the soundtrack for the third film in the Twilight franchise, Eclipse, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 . In 2018, Billboard ranked it as the No. 9 best original song written for any of the franchise’s five films.

“I felt this was a strong theme in the Twilight series,” Welch has said , describing the gothic rock anthem’s lyrics. “Is someone being rescued or are they being condemned, and is the love you carry bringing you down?”

The new Kellyoke isn’t the first time Clarkson has paid tribute to Florence + the Machine — in fact, it’s not even the first time she’s performed “Heavy In Your Arms.” As some fans pointed out in the comments, the “Stronger” singer actually covered the track while on tour in 2012, and just a couple months ago, she sang Welch’s 2010 hit “ Dog Days Are Over ” on her talk show.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Heavy In Your Arms” by Florence + the Machine above.