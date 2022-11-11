Read full article on original website
shirley Mitchell
2d ago
they're not going to removeyour felony records young lady you are not the only one have a felony records
Beverly Highsmith
2d ago
You are so VERY correct. I’ve been out of FederalPrison for 10 years. I JUST got my clearance on back ground check. It’s ridiculous
First Coast News
Police: Man shot, killed on Pine Street near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the Mandarin area around 2:41 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO found the man when responding to a reported shooting at the 11000 block of Pine Street. Police say the shooting took place at a home, "potentially" on the porch.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer's daughter day after she sought restraining order
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our original reporting on this case in 2018. Eric Lamar Jackson Jr. was found guilty Friday of murdering Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville sheriff's officer. Jackson's case relied on the insanity defense, meaning he admitted to...
First Coast News
Teenage girl shot in the leg near James Weldon Johnson Park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage girl is recovering at the hospital after being shot in the leg near James Weldon Johnson Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene at the 100 block of W. Monroe Street just before 1:00 a.m. A large crowd of...
Military veteran leads JEA teams during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews are still assessing damage left by tropical storm Nicole, and hundreds of employees spent the storm responding to power outages and water issues. Leading one of those response teams was an Army veteran who helped guide the team along. With the storm arriving near...
Two men shot while driving on Jacksonville's Westside, Sheriff's Office says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. They are currently recovering in the hospital. The men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and interviewed by police there. According to JSO, they told...
News4Jax.com
People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
Duval County man dies when wind gusts spread bonfire to home during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from a previous report during our storm coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. There was one storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FLDE'S Medical Examiners Commission found that there were five total...
News4Jax.com
2 men shot while driving in Oakleaf area, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot Saturday afternoon while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard near Cecil Commerce Center Parkway in the Oakleaf area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police were called to a hospital just before 1 p.m. and find the men, both in their late 20s,...
First Coast News
Duval County man dies in Tropical Storm Nicole
There are five total deaths attributed to the storm by the Medical Examiners Commission. The other four were in Orange County.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
Crash in Duval county leaves drivers in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning, an Acura sedan collided with the rear of a Toyota pick up truck. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This collision caused one vehicle to overturn and the other to enter...
Apartment homes without power for more than 24 hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tenants of the Island Pointe apartment complex are left in the dark. It’s the same complex that saw an intense fire ripping through one if its building, leaving it a complete loss. Now, all the buildings are still without power. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Jacksonville Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon. Police say Eva Catherine Bethea was last seen around noon. She's described as being 100 pounds, 5-feet and 2-inches, with red hair and hazel eyes. Police did...
3rd Annual Puerto Rican Expo to take place this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Adam W. Herbert University Center the 3rd Annual Puerto Rican Expo will take place. This cultural event is honoring Puerto Rican veterans of war in addition to folklore, music, exhibits, interactive displays, history and culture. [DOWNLOAD:...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
Georgia Teenager Accused Of Brutally Killing Grandfather, Attacking Father
A teenager in Georgia is accused of killing his grandfather with a "blunt object" and attacking his father, Radar has learned.According to a police report, Luke Ingram, 19, of Dunwoody, Georgia, went to visit his grandfather and father in Palm Coast, Florida. Ingram's father told police that his son, who has schizophrenia," was "acting strange" on Nov. 9. The father said he coaxed Ingram to come to the house.When they sat down to eat dinner, the father said Ingram, a college student in Georgia, was staring at him and the grandfather. When they finished eating, Ingram's father went to his...
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
Body found in Northside park
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death near Jacksonville University
Investigators believe the man may have been involved in an altercation at a residence, near where he was found.
News4Jax.com
People living and working in Jacksonville clean up and assess flood damage after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, Friday was a day of clean up after the river caused flooding in Jacksonville. Despite being flooded Thursday, Memorial Park and the renovations to the bulkhead appear to have held up. Clean up was underway to the condo’s right next to the park.
