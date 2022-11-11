U.S. Remodeler Index (USRI) Pulls Back, Still 'Strong'

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--

As consumers begin to pull back on spending, remodelers and home improvement pros say they’re girding for slower demand. That’s the result of the U.S. Remodeler Index for the third quarter of 2022, which ticked lower to a 62 reading, down from 65.7 in the second quarter—yet remains at a level of sentiment that is considered ‘strong’. The index is a collaboration between Qualified Remodeler magazine and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

The USRI is a diffusion index where a reading of 50 or above indicates growth. The 62 reading for Q3 2022 indicates that the remodeling market expanded during the quarter.

Launched in 2019, the USRI surveys three groups: specialty home improvement pros, full-service remodeling contractors and design-build remodeling professionals. During the third quarter design-build firms registered the most bullish reading (63.8) followed by home improvement pros (63.7) and full-service contractors (60.7). The 3Q USRI reading pegged current activity at 62.9, down from 65.3 previously. Activity for the next three months fell to 60.9, down from 67.3 previously. And the remodeling demand meter fell to 6.1, down from 6.5 in Q2. Remodeling demand is expressed on a scale of 1-10.

Analysts at Burns identified four key takeaways.

“The USRI confirms the post-pandemic remodeling boom has passed,” said Eric Finnigan, VP of research and demographics at John Burns. “With home values now declining and interest rates soaring, look out for a more significant slowdown in residential remodeling next year.”

