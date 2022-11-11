ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

U.S. Remodeler Index (USRI) Pulls Back, Still 'Strong'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--

As consumers begin to pull back on spending, remodelers and home improvement pros say they’re girding for slower demand. That’s the result of the U.S. Remodeler Index for the third quarter of 2022, which ticked lower to a 62 reading, down from 65.7 in the second quarter—yet remains at a level of sentiment that is considered ‘strong’. The index is a collaboration between Qualified Remodeler magazine and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005117/en/

The USRI is a diffusion index where a reading of 50 or above indicates growth. The 62 reading for Q3 2022 indicates that the remodeling market expanded during the quarter.

Launched in 2019, the USRI surveys three groups: specialty home improvement pros, full-service remodeling contractors and design-build remodeling professionals. During the third quarter design-build firms registered the most bullish reading (63.8) followed by home improvement pros (63.7) and full-service contractors (60.7). The 3Q USRI reading pegged current activity at 62.9, down from 65.3 previously. Activity for the next three months fell to 60.9, down from 67.3 previously. And the remodeling demand meter fell to 6.1, down from 6.5 in Q2. Remodeling demand is expressed on a scale of 1-10.

Analysts at Burns identified four key takeaways.

“The USRI confirms the post-pandemic remodeling boom has passed,” said Eric Finnigan, VP of research and demographics at John Burns. “With home values now declining and interest rates soaring, look out for a more significant slowdown in residential remodeling next year.”

Email questions to Finnigan at efinnigan@realestateconsulting.com. To learn more about Qualified Remodeler or SOLA Group Inc. contact Paul DeGrandis at paul@solabrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005117/en/

CONTACT: Patrick O’Toole, co-owner, SOLA Group Inc.

patrick@solabrands.com

(847) 440-3438

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE BUILDING SYSTEMS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Qualified Remodeler

PUB: 11/11/2022 11:54 AM/DISC: 11/11/2022 11:54 AM

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage

Fueled by factors like employee burnout, an aging population and a dearth of training, states across the country are facing a familiar and common problem: a nursing shortage. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold at the start of 2020, a gap existed between the supply of registered nurses as reflected by federal data and demand through 2030 as projected by a pre-pandemic study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Once the COVID crisis hit, health care positions were not isolated from sudden job losses, which helped widen the gap between projected demand and the actual number of registered nurses in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bring Me The News

U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks waver on Wall Street; big tech firms weigh on indexes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as markets cool down following their biggest weekly gain since the summer. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%, to 33,805 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
SFGate

California businesses are leaving the state at double the rate of previous years

The rate of California businesses leaving the state more than doubled in 2021, leading a new analysis to posit that the state may be “risking its economic future.”. There were 153 companies that relocated headquarters in 2021, more than double the 75 that left in 2020 and more than triple the 46 that exited in 2018, according to a recent report from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. The conservative think tank said economics was the primary cause of relocation, citing other states’ lower regulation, lower taxes, and lower cost of living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NeighborWho

The most affordable and liveable zip codes left in America

The most affordable and liveable zip codes left in America(Shutterstock/BERMIX STUDIO) It’s a challenging time to shop for a new home. While the exodus to the country, suburbs and exurbs continues (albeit to a lesser extent), many incentives that once enticed people to move to larger cities have evaporated, which means property markets in both settings are competitive.
The Associated Press

Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005064/en/ From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
ALABAMA STATE
SFGate

The Fastest-Growing Jobs in Construction

Despite inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears, the outlook for the construction industry in the next few years appears positive. A midyear report from the American Institute of Architects projected 9.1% growth in nonresidential construction for the remainder of 2022 and 6% growth in 2023. Residential construction has been experiencing declines in recent months as rising costs mount, but these declines come off of record-high activity in the past two years. And with the industry experiencing a boom, job growth in construction has been steady.
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Announces Major Contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for Variety of 3D Printed FreeFoam™ Products

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the Veterans Health Administration to develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005340/en/ Under a contract with the Veterans Health Administration, Desktop Metal will develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material. Shown here, FreeFoam parts can be 3D printed at a fraction of their final desired size and expanded when ready for use, minimizing storage and warehouse needs and allowing for custom foam products. (Photo: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Helios Technologies Leverages Next Display Platform™ and Announces SpaTouch4™

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it has further advanced the market reach of its innovative display offerings with the introduction of SpaTouch4™, an advanced user interface control system. Built on Helios’ innovative Next Display Platform™, SpaTouch4™ is the world’s most advanced display panel for the spa market. SpaTouch4™ will be available from Balboa Water Group, part of Helios’ Electronics segment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005217/en/ Josef...
CNET

Stop Looking at Unemployment Figures. They Tell Us Nothing About the Job Market

Is the US job market as "healthy" as the headlines say? Not if you're looking at real lives. For months, we've been hearing how the US economy isn't in an official recession because of the strong labor market and low unemployment. In the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday, October's unemployment rate ticked up only slightly to 3.7%.
BBC

Wood Group to pay $115m to settle legacy lawsuit

Engineering giant John Wood Group has agreed to pay out $115m (£97.5m) to settle a legacy lawsuit. The Aberdeen-based firm's settlement follows the conclusion earlier this year of a lawsuit involving Enterprise Products Operating LLC. Enterprise first filed a lawsuit against Amec Foster Wheeler and one of its subsidiaries...
TEXAS STATE
PYMNTS

Amazon Puts Alexa Under Microscope in Cost-Cutting Review

Amazon is evaluating its Alexa business as the company joins other Big Tech firms in making cost-cutting measures in the face of an economic downturn. That's according to a report Thursday (Nov. 9) by the Wall Street Journal, which cites internal Amazon documents that show Amazon's devices unit, which includes its voice assistant tool Alexa, had an operating loss of more than $5 billion in recent years.
The Associated Press

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives Contract for 41 Machines from University in New Jersey

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces a new contract at a New Jersey university for 31 of its K1 Blue Light Towers and 10 of its K1 Blue Light E-Phones. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005502/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives Contract for 41 Machines from University in New Jersey (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy