Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say
The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
Alaa Abd el-Fattah alive, drinking water amid huger strike, family says
The family of a pro-democracy political prisoner in Egypt has received "proof of life" after he went on a hunger strike for about seven months leading authorities to intervene.
WRAL
Rainn Wilson announces name change to raise climate change awareness
CNN — Rainn Wilson has "changed" his name and is inviting others to do the same. "The Office" actor debuted "Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson" on social media Thursday as a way to raise awareness about the climate control crisis. "As a cheap little stunt to help...
Migrants at Manston to be vaccinated against diphtheria following spike in cases
Migrants at the Manston processing centre will be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of cases of the highly contagious disease were confirmed in England, health authorities have said.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on November 1 that just four cases had been identified at the site in Kent, but insisted those involved had arrived at Manston already infected.He said reports of diphtheria, MRSA and scabies incidents at the centre had been “exaggerated”.But the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is now moving with the Home Office to vaccinate migrants at the centre following a spike in infections.We recommend that diphtheria...
Mourning parents’ childcare petition to be debated in Parliament
A petition created by the parents of a boy who died in a nursery will be debated in Parliament after receiving over 100,000 signatures.Zoe and Lewis Steeper’s petition calls on the Government to refuse to reduce existing child-adult childcare ratios.The circumstances of their son’s death is subject to an ongoing police investigation.In a statement carried by the BBC, a Department for Education spokesperson said “our deepest sympathies are with Oliver Steeper’s family” and “the welfare and safety of children remains a priority”.“We continue to explore options to improve the availability and affordability of childcare – no decisions have been taken,” the spokesperson added. Read More Hancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - liveBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - live100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latest
WRAL
'We had to do something unique': Nonprofit combines hip hop, mental health awareness to inspire minority students
RALEIGH, N.C. — Empower All is a nonprofit that provides educational support for students, teachers and families. Friday's student and family "summit" at Centennial Campus Middle School combined hip hop and mental health awareness to help inspire minority students to embrace their culture and excel in school. Science, Technology,...
BBC
More than 600 overseas nurses employed in Devon in 15 months
The NHS in Devon said it had attracted more than 600 international nurses to the county in the last 15 months. The Devon International Recruitment Alliance recruits to six NHS trusts. It "fills vital front-line posts" and saves the NHS about £3m a year in agency staffing, said One Devon,...
BBC
Tamil Nadu: The India couple who found love at mental health institute
Mahendran and Deepa were strangers when they met at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in the southern Indian city of Chennai in 2020. But over months, they got to know each other better and fell in love. Now the couple is happily married - marking the first wedding between...
Comments / 0