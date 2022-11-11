ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect Corp. and REZA Launch an Interactive, AI-Powered Jewelry Virtual Try-On Shopping Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, partners with REZA, the Parisian high jewelry brand, for the launch of the WORLDOFREZA.COM website powered by Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand ® technology. The new e-commerce website offers a uniquely immersive AI and AR shopping journey, allowing consumers to digitally experience REZA’s stunning rings, earrings, and bracelets through interactive virtual try-on technology. The WORLDOFREZA.COM website launch also commemorates the brand’s relocation to New York under the guidance of Olivier Reza, whose father’s high jewelry house, Alexandre Reza, boasts an over 90-year history on Paris’ Place Vendome.

Perfect Corp. and REZA partner for the launch of the WORLDOFREZA.COM powered by Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand® technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

A Web Shopping Experience Powered by Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand ® Technology

REZA’s website virtual try-on experience is powered by Perfect Corp. patent-pending AgileHand ® technology, which precisely map an individual’s hand and wrist to accurately track real-time movements and deliver a hyper-realistic virtual try-on. The specialized 3D hand-mapping technology uses advanced Physically Based Rendering (PBR) to aid in precision 3D objects with true-to-life finishes, mimicking the light scattering effects of different materials to ensure REZA pieces are accurately recreated as digital renderings. This groundbreaking technology meets the growing demand for virtual try-on solutions for hand and wrist accessories, and makes it possible for REZA online shoppers to experience a selection of products virtually.

Inside the New WORLDOFREZA.COM Powered by the Latest AI and AR Technology

Developed by creative agency, Hugo and Marie, together with Perfect Corp., the WORLDOFREZA.COM website invites customers to virtually “try on” statement pieces from the designer collection. The application of the latest AI and AR technology allows REZA jewelry to be appreciated in a more intimate way — on par with small showings and private, by-appointment viewings in-store. The site is also a luxury sales platform, enabling for the first time ever, the convenience of purchasing REZA pieces online.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reza Jewelry to bring their luxury designs to life via Perfect Corp.’s hyper-realistic AI and AR-powered virtual try-on solutions,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “It is exciting to see of our impactful omnichannel services enhancing the luxury accessories shopping journeys, delivering an immersive and impactful virtual try-on experience for Reza customers.”

This unique online jewelry shopping experience across WORLDOFREZA.COM creates seamless continuity between the retail and digital-forward experience, and falls perfectly in step with the beauty, classicism, and artful design for which REZA is known. Experience the online shopping journey for yourself at WORLDOFREZA.COM.

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR-powered virtual try-on solutions, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business

About Perfect Corp .

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

