Read full article on original website
Related
'Ramifications are substantial.' How Republicans gained a lasting grip on the NC Supreme Court
North Carolina Republicans elected a new U.S. Senator and captured a supermajority in the state Senate. They strengthened their majority in the state House and expanded the number of GOP sheriffs in North Carolina’s 100 counties. But the biggest and longest-lasting impacts of Tuesday’s elections will be felt at...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona...
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, NEV. — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in...
Chungcheong edges out NC to host World University Games
The 2027 FISU World University Games have been awarded to Chungcheong as the South Korean province edged out North Carolina for hosting the esteemed summer event. A release from the International University Sports Federation noted that the international delegation felt both sites had strong facilities, vast support for college athletics and an impressive history of sports woven into the fabric of the region.
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and...
Number of first-time home buyers hits record low – but prices in Wake are falling
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take a look at the latest market data from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service—which, though preliminary for October 2022, shows a changing Triangle real estate market right now.
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, WYO. — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.
East Forsyth handles Mount Tabor 42-0, setting up bout with Hough
Kernersville, N.C. — East Forsyth had no problems against Central Piedmont Conference foe Mount Tabor in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. The Eagles took down the Spartans 42-0. It was a rematch of a 31-13 East Forsyth victory in the end of September. The Eagles’ balanced...
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0