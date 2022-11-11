ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL News

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control

LAS VEGAS — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles

RENO, NEV. — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Chungcheong edges out NC to host World University Games

The 2027 FISU World University Games have been awarded to Chungcheong as the South Korean province edged out North Carolina for hosting the esteemed summer event. A release from the International University Sports Federation noted that the international delegation felt both sites had strong facilities, vast support for college athletics and an impressive history of sports woven into the fabric of the region.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto

The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WRAL News

Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, WYO. — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.
CASPER, WY
